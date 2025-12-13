Michael Jordan’s Legal Team Publicly Marks Transformative Win Over NASCAR on Social Media

The legal fight has come to an end, and the celebration didn’t wait. After over a year of courtroom tension, 23XI Racing’s antitrust clash with NASCAR ended in a sweeping settlement, and the reaction was instant. Denny Hamlin marked the moment on Instagram, clinking glasses with co-owner Michael Jordan and lead attorney Jeffrey Kessler. The case was closed, the weight was lifted, and for Jordan and his partners, it was a win worth savoring even as others quietly joined in on the relief.

Jeffrey Kessler’s fellow attorneys take a bow amid legal win

Winston & Strawn is making it clear that it was no ordinary deal. NASCAR journalist Adam Stern observed that the firm behind 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports says it’s “secure(d) a transformative settlement.” And the legal team’s celebration has spilled onto LinkedIn, with at least 15 attorneys tied to the case who aren’t hiding their pride.

“Proud to have been a part of this exceptional legal team. This case required unwavering dedication and resilience for 15 consecutive months and our team was up for the challenge at every turn–all the way to the checkered flag.

Congratulations and thank you to our clients for placing their confidence in us,” wrote Benjamin S. Gordon, Associate at the firm.

“So proud of this incredible team and the role we played in transforming the sport of stock car racing. NASCAR Cup Series teams will finally have the seat at the table they deserve. Congratulations to our clients who were relentless in the fight for fairness,” Neha Vyas wrote, who is an Associate at the firm.

And most of the credit goes to lead attorney Jeffrey Kessler, who played a central role in discussions with NASCAR and Judge Kenneth Bell. This emphasizes that the resolution would benefit the industry as a whole, not just the plaintiff, and highlights the introduction of Evergreen charters, a form of permanent charter agreement, as part of the settlement deal.

After the settlement was announced, members of the legal team and the plaintiff spoke publicly about the significance of the agreement. Jeffrey Kessler told the court that the parties had “positively settled to this matter in a way that will benefit the industry going forward.”

In a joint statement issued by NASCAR, the two teams and their team owners placed emphasis on long-term growth and stability. Michael Jordan said the lawsuit was always “about progress,” ensuring the sport evolves in a way that ultimately supports teams, drivers, partners, employees, and fans.

The settlement itself brought nearly a year and a half of legal conflict to a close after an eight-day trial and intense negotiations. This definitely called for some celebrations, as 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin was bold to embrace the “anti-NASCAR” crowd of people outside the courtroom.

Hopping on the trend, Hamlin’s fiancée, Jordan Fish, penned a heartfelt note for her to-be-husband after the chaotic courtroom drama ended. But the legal team isn’t the only one celebrating. The 23XI Racing driver couldn’t help but join the party.

Bubba Wallace joins the celebration

Bubba Wallace largely stayed quiet as the NASCAR antitrust lawsuit unfolded, but the outcome carried real weight for him. For drivers at 23XI Racing, the legal battle away from the track cast a shadow over their future, raising questions about something as basic as whether their teams would retain guaranteed spots in the Cup Series.

That uncertainty hit especially close to home for Wallace. As the driver of the No. 23 Toyota, his career trajectory is directly tied to his team’s status within NASCAR. While team owners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin took on the league in court, Wallace stayed locked in on racing, choosing not to engage publicly with the legal fight.

When the settlement was finally announced, the Alabama native broke his silence with a simple but telling reaction. Posting on social media, he called it a “monumental day.”

For Wallace, the resolution brings long-awaited stability as the sport heads toward 2026. With the charter questions settled, his seat in the No. 23 car is no longer dependent on legal maneuvering or last-minute negotiations. The focus now shifts fully back to performance, and that timing couldn’t be better.