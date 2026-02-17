Michael Jordan Secretly Hands Rare Surprise to NASCAR Employees From His $3.8B Fortune

NASCAR Teambesitzer MICHAEL JORDAN beobachtet das Training seiner Teams während des NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race auf dem Phönix Raceway in Avondale, AZ, Avondale, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika, Nordamerika NASCAR team owner, MICHAEL JORDAN, watches his teams practice during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, AZ, Avondale, United States of America Copyright: imageBROKER/StephenxArce/Grindst ibxiqx12959991.jpg Bitte beachten Sie die gesetzlichen Bestimmungen des deutschen Urheberrechtes hinsichtlich der Namensnennung des Fotografen im direkten Umfeld der Veröffentlichung

NASCAR Teambesitzer MICHAEL JORDAN beobachtet das Training seiner Teams während des NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race auf dem Phönix Raceway in Avondale, AZ, Avondale, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika, Nordamerika NASCAR team owner, MICHAEL JORDAN, watches his teams practice during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, AZ, Avondale, United States of America Copyright: imageBROKER/StephenxArce/Grindst ibxiqx12959991.jpg Bitte beachten Sie die gesetzlichen Bestimmungen des deutschen Urheberrechtes hinsichtlich der Namensnennung des Fotografen im direkten Umfeld der Veröffentlichung

Back in 2016, Michael Jordan reminded the world why he’s more than just a global icon when he surprised longtime fan Jeffrey Harrison with boxes of brand-new Jordan gear and a heartfelt letter urging him to “believe in yourself… and enjoy the game.” Fast-forward to today, and MJ is still delivering that same unexpected joy. Only this time, it’s aimed at his own NASCAR workforce. In true Jordan fashion, the NBA legend quietly handed 23XI Racing employees an ultra-rare surprise from his $3.8 billion fortune, one that blends sneaker prestige with motorsport grit in a way only he can.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Jordan’s pit crew-exclusive sneakers

Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing dropped one of the most unexpected and buzzworthy Player Exclusives of 2026. So, what is it? Well, it’s a fully reworked Air Jordan 9 built specifically for the high-pressure environment of the NASCAR pit lane. Debuting during the Duel races before the Daytona 500, this crew-only sneaker isn’t heading to retail shelves anytime soon, but it’s already capturing the attention of both sneakerheads and racing fans.

At first glance, the 23XI Racing AJ9 sticks to a stealth-driven aesthetic. The upper comes dressed in an all-black combination of premium suede and durable leather, accented by subtle red branding hits that nod to team identity. Inside, a muted-grey liner adds a softer touch, giving the shoe a look that loosely echoes the classic “Charcoal” Air Jordan 9, just with a far more utilitarian purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

And that purpose? Performance and protection. This isn’t a vanity redesign; it’s a legit piece of motorsport gear engineered for pit crew demands. The pair meets SFI 3.3/5 fire-resistant standards, a requirement for anyone working inches from blistering engines and fuel rigs. Meanwhile, oil-resistant, high-grip outsoles give crew members the stability they need on slick garage flooring. In essence, Jordan Brand has taken the AJ9’s naturally boot-like construction and reshaped it into functional, safety-certified pit equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

As of now, there’s zero indication this PE will ever release to the public. But its existence speaks volumes. It shows that Jordan Brand isn’t just dipping its toes into motorsports. It’s fully embracing the culture, pushing the Jumpman legacy far beyond the hardwood and into an entirely new arena.

Would you like to see these get a general release? We surely do!

ADVERTISEMENT

First Daytona 500 victory as a NASCAR team owner

Michael Jordan is officially a Daytona 500–winning NASCAR owner. Twenty-plus years after conquering the NBA and five years after stepping into stock car racing, Jordan finally celebrated the crown jewel of the sport as his own driver, Tyler Reddick, took the checkered flag in the 2026 Daytona 500.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win marks Reddick’s first in “The Great American Race” and the first for 23XI Racing, delivering a milestone moment that sent Jordan straight to Victory Lane, trophy in hand, surrounded by his jubilant crew. The triumph also registers as the ninth NASCAR Cup Series win for the organization. It stands as a powerful statement for a team that entered the year with something to prove.

For months, 23XI Racing had been dragged into an off-track antitrust legal battle with NASCAR’s governing body. But with the matter settled this past December, Jordan’s team rolled into the new season determined to shift the narrative. Daytona provided the perfect reset.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victory caps a steady rise for 23XI Racing since its debut at the 2021 Daytona 500, a venture sparked by Jordan’s partnership with Denny Hamlin. It also validates the team’s decision to bring in two-time Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick in 2022 to pilot the No. 45 Toyota. Four seasons later, that move has paid off in the sport’s biggest spotlight.

For Jordan, whose competitive fire never cooled, the Daytona 500 win isn’t just a historic accomplishment. It’s a defining moment that signals his race team has arrived, capable of competing with the sport’s elite and ready to chase even bigger trophies as the 2026 season unfolds.