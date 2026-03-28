Michael Jordan to Ink Massive Deal With $77B Partner in Historic First Ahead of Even Rick Hendrick

In NASCAR, if there’s a big-name sponsor or blockbuster partnership up for grabs, you’d usually expect Rick Hendrick (and, therefore, Hendrick Motorsports) to be right at the front of the line. That’s been the pattern for years, whether it be with Tide in 1991 or long-standing giants like Lowe’s and NAPA Auto Parts backing championship-winning programs. But this time, the script might be flipping. Because Michael Jordan and 23XI Racing are lining up a move that could beat everyone to the punch and change the commercial game entirely.

23XI eyes historic Air Jordan deal

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“We’d love to see that,” Steve Lauletta, President of 23XI Racing, said when asked if a team-branded Air Jordan shoe could eventually hit retail shelves.

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That idea doesn’t feel far off anymore. During the Daytona 500 weekend, Michael Jordan unveiled a special Air Jordan 9 PE. These are built not for the hardwood, but for pit road. Worn by 23XI pit crew members during the Duel races, the shoe wasn’t just about style (as Air Jordans are usually meant to be) but was engineered for performance.

Designed specifically for NASCAR conditions, the pair meets SFI 3.3/5 safety standards, making it fire-resistant and equipped with oil-resistant, high-traction soles. Its boot-like structure (already a signature of the Air Jordan 9) translated seamlessly into a motorsports environment, blending legacy design with real-world utility.

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That’s where the bigger picture comes in. The Air Jordan line is produced under Nike, a global powerhouse valued at around $77 billion. A deeper collaboration between Nike’s Jordan Brand and 23XI Racing wouldn’t just be another sponsorship. Instead, it would mark a cultural crossover rarely seen in NASCAR.

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For years, the sport has thrived on traditional partnerships. But this? This is different. It taps into lifestyle, fashion, and global appeal. If this deal materializes, 23XI Racing won’t just be chasing wins on the track. But instead, thanks to Michael Jordan, they’ll be redefining how NASCAR connects with an entirely new audience.

23XI moves to lock in Reddick

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“No, I don’t think so. I don’t think so,” Denny Hamlin said when asked whether there was a chance of losing Tyler Reddick to another team. On the other hand, Tyler Reddick shared his thoughts on his future with 23XI. “I’m just really proud of where we are today and the progress we’re making. I want to be here; I love racing here at 23XI and I’m looking forward to getting all buttoned up so we can move on.”

That mutual confidence says everything about where 23XI Racing stands right now. With Reddick in the final year of his contract, talks of an extension are already heating up. And given his fantastic form, it’s no surprise the team wants to lock him in long-term.

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And what a run it’s been!

Reddick kicked off the 2026 season by winning the Daytona 500, instantly setting the tone. But he didn’t stop there. Wins at EchoPark Speedway and the Circuit of the Americas followed, making him the first driver in NASCAR history to start a season with three straight victories. Just when it seemed like things might cool off, he added another statement win at Darlington, bringing his tally to four wins in the first six races.

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That kind of dominance rightfully reshapes expectations. For a team backed by Michael Jordan, keeping a driver like Reddick has become essential to sustaining this upward trajectory. If the deal gets finalized, it won’t just secure a driver. It will solidify 23XI Racing’s foundation for the future and keep one of NASCAR’s hottest hands exactly where he belongs.

We now just have to wait for the deal to be officially sealed in ink.