Michael Jordan’s Anti-Trust Lawsuit Has France Family Looking to ‘Dump’ NASCAR – Reports

What began as a courtroom clash has quickly snowballed into one of the most destabilizing chapters in NASCAR’s modern history. Michael Jordan’s antitrust lawsuit may be settled, but its ripple effects are already reshaping the sport’s power structure. Teams are now positioned to receive evergreen charter status, a massive structural shift that reshapes NASCAR’s long-term power balance.

Reports suggest NASCAR could be on the hook for tens (potentially hundreds) of millions in damages, while legal fees have already climbed into the millions. The fallout has also claimed its highest-profile casualty yet, with Steve Phelps stepping down as commissioner. And according to emerging reports, the consequences may still be far from over.

Is NASCAR’s family ownership finally under real pressure?

Some in racing and sports business circles have quietly wondered in recent months whether the antitrust lawsuit filed by Michael Jordan and co. could force the France family to evaluate selling part (or even all) of NASCAR Holdings. That speculation only intensified as reports floated the idea that an entertainment powerhouse like UFC/WWE parent company TKO Group could have an interest in the sport.

Unlike most major leagues, NASCAR remains a family-owned business, firmly controlled by the France family for generations. For decades, their belief has been simple. Keeping the sport private allows NASCAR to move decisively and protect its long-term identity. But the past year has tested that philosophy in ways the sport has rarely experienced. Between legal battles, public criticism due to scathing leaked messages, and governance shakeups, NASCAR has spent more time defending itself than celebrating growth.

What’s often overlooked is that NASCAR hasn’t avoided outside conversations altogether. In fact, discussions with major financial and media players have happened before. NBC Universal was once deep in talks before its parent company, Comcast, pivoted its focus toward acquiring Sky. Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, reportedly valued NASCAR at nearly $5 billion in 2023. This was a big number that only fueled curiosity from private equity and sports investment firms.

Now, with NASCAR perceived as vulnerable, interest appears to be resurfacing. According to reporting from sports media insider John Ourand, entities like Liberty Media (the group behind Formula 1’s commercial boom) have been linked to exploratory interest. Firms such as Ares, Arctos, and Sixth Street are also said to be closely monitoring the situation. They are waiting to see if the France family opens the door even slightly.

For now, nothing suggests an imminent sale. But the combination of legal fallout, leadership change, and shifting power dynamics has created a moment NASCAR hasn’t faced before. Whether the France family doubles down or eventually entertains outside ownership, the pressure surrounding the sport feels very real and very new.

NASCAR signals major reset with championship format

For years, NASCAR’s playoff system, built around eliminations and win-or-go-home moments, has divided its fanbase. While the format was designed to manufacture drama, many longtime followers felt it strayed too far from the sport’s roots, rewarding single-race heroics over season-long excellence.

That frustration steadily grew louder, especially as dominant seasons were undone by one bad night. Now, that pressure has finally forced NASCAR’s hand. On Thursday afternoon, NASCAR officially confirmed it will hold a press conference “to announce the NASCAR championship format for the 2026 season and beyond,” effectively closing the book on the modern playoff system after 12 seasons.

The announcement is scheduled for Monday, January 12, at 3:30 p.m. ET at the NASCAR Productions Facility in Concord, North Carolina, setting the stage for one of the most significant structural changes the sport has made in over a decade. Speculation is already rampant about what replaces the current model.

One widely discussed possibility is a return to a Chase-style format, where the final 10 races determine the champion based on cumulative results rather than weekly eliminations. For fans who value consistency, strategy, and long-term performance, that alone feels like a long-overdue correction.

Veteran driver and NASCAR personality Kenny Wallace added fuel to the excitement with a confident tease about what’s coming. “I can’t wait for them to announce this new championship format. You will be happy. And I’m just going to leave it at that because I don’t want to get in trouble because I know everything cuz I’m the greatest,” Wallace said about the upcoming format.

While NASCAR hasn’t revealed any specifics yet, the decision to formally unveil a new championship system sends a clear message. The sport knows the old approach ran its course. In 2026, NASCAR isn’t just tweaking the rules. In fact, it’s reshaping how champions are crowned.