Michael Jordan’s Cup Star Lifts the Veil on the Quiet Motivator That Held 23XI Together Through Legal Chaos

A past year of tumult and uncertainty hovers over Michael Jordan’s team. 23XI Racing has gone through every possible storm in 2025, ranging from racetrack disappointment to downright expulsion from NASCAR. However, it persisted, fought hard, and came out victorious. This fighting attitude has helped it to not only weather its legal troubles but also to prepare for a brand-new season with full force, as Jordan’s driver revealed.

The resilient factor in Michael Jordan’s team

“You can call me crazy, but you know, I feel like with how the environment of the shop is, with how the environment of airspeed has been, you know, these past months or so, things feel very similar, if not the same. I think again, we, myself, Bubba, others, you know, we would come on and say how like the two ends remain separate,” Tyler Reddick said on a NASCAR Live episode.

Battling a lawsuit with NASCAR and racing within it is no mean feat, yet Michael Jordan‘s team got it done. 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports filed the lawsuit back in October 2024, accusing NASCAR of ‘monopolistic practices’ and demanding financial damages for the draining charter system. At one point in 2025, both teams lost their charters, being forced to compete with harsher terms as open teams. Nevertheless, they grew out of this mess and fixed the sport as well.

Michael Jordan and Co. managed to abolish the charter system and institute permanent charters in NASCAR. This resounding victory has washed away the racetrack woes of 23XI Racing in 2025. After his Championship 4 entry in 2024, Tyler Reddick had an unflattering 2025 season with zero wins and fewer than 200 laps led. Bubba Wallace won the prestigious Brickyard 400, but could not capitalize it in the playoffs. And Riley Herbst’s rookie season was an afterthought, with only one top 20.

Nevertheless, the victorious legal battle is prepping Michael Jordan’s team for 2026. Tyler Reddick continued, “Everyone’s working hard, and we can put fast cars on the racetrack. So from my opinion, you know, everyone’s in a great place right now. Like similar to how they were when all that was going down. So I think it’s just there’s a credit to great leadership, and just we’re ready to go again.”

The new season already looks snazzy for 23XI, with new partners on the scene.

A wealth of support

Robinhood, a leading financial services platform, sponsored 23XI Racing in 2025. And recently, the company announced expanding its support into 2026 as well. Its Robin Neon paint schemes will be displayed on Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE. Also, Corey Heim, the 2025 Craftsman Truck Series champion, will herald Robinhood’s colors on his No. 67 Toyota entry for the 2026 Daytona 500. This marks Heim’s first start in NASCAR’s prestigious race.

“Building on the momentum of last year, this renewed partnership reflects the strong foundation we’ve created together,” said Steve Quirk, Chief Brokerage Officer at Robinhood Markets. “NASCAR offers a powerful platform to connect with a passionate, highly engaged fan base, one we know many of our customers are a part of. We’re proud to support Bubba Wallace, Corey Heim, and the entire 23XI team as they compete this season and bring the Robinhood brand to life on track.”

“I’m excited for more races this year with Robinhood and appreciative of their support for 23XI,’ said Bubba Wallace. “We’re still a relatively young team that’s growing and learning. And it’s been fun to bring new partners into the sport and grow alongside them.”

Clearly, a dazzling season is upcoming for 23XI Racing. Let’s wait and see how Michael Jordan’s drivers fare in a revamped sport.