Michael Jordan’s Star Drops Ultimate Flex on His NASCAR Market Value With Bold Lawsuit Claim

2025 was not the No. 45 Toyota’s year. The 23XI Racing team could not excel beyond 14 top tens, struggling with a winless season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Although it cracked the playoffs, the car was eliminated from the postseason in the round of 8. However, its driver beholds last season with rose-tinted glasses. Michael Jordan’s racer recently rolled out a bold claim regarding the NASCAR lawsuit, which concluded last month.

Michael Jordan’s driver held hope in chaos

“Well, truthfully, I wasn’t all that concerned,” Tyler Reddick told journalist Peter Stratta in a recent media briefing. He continued, “I feel like, uh, a good driver and across how it played out. I felt like could have found my way in the future. So I’m glad that it worked out and it went down the way it did, and everyone’s able to settle.”

The NASCAR lawsuit settled in December 2025, as the sanctioning body agreed to the plaintive teams’ demands. 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports enjoyed a resounding victory. However, just some time before that, both teams were racing in the Cup Series without charters. And due to a clause in his contract that compels Reddick to have a chartered entry, Tyler Reddick could have left Michael Jordan’s fold.

If Tyler Reddick indeed left, he would have left a gaping hole in 23XI Racing. The 8-time Cup Series race winner got the team into the Championship 4 in 2024, scraping a title. And his departure would have made Reddick the hottest free agent in the Cup Series. That is evident as Reddick had multiple offers during his time at Richard Childress Racing, and Michael Jordan had to sign him a year before his RCR deal ended.

Nevertheless, Tyler Reddick is glad that the lawsuit joined his and Michael Jordan‘s paths. “Well, I mean, all that was going on, but I definitely felt like, to start the year, well, throughout this year, it didn’t affect how our team operated. Um, yeah, it is done. It’s now you know, settled and everything. So excited to see how this year plays out for us as a team, and just continue to be excited about where the support goes in the future.”

Now, the No. 45 driver is diving headfirst into 2026 with a treasure trove of opportunities ahead.

Joining hands with a new partner

23XI Racing recently announced that SupplyHouse, a leading e-commerce provider of plumbing, HVAC, and electrical supplies, has joined Michael Jordan’s team as an Official Partner. The partnership will bloom on Tyler Reddick’s car, as SupplyHouse will provide the primary paint scheme for the No. 45 Toyota for several races, debuting at Kansas Speedway on April 19. Additionally, the brand will also appear on the No. 45 team’s equipment and Reddick’s driver uniform.

“This partnership gives us a meaningful way to connect with the pros who drive our industry forward,” said Kaylin Staub, Chief Marketing Officer of SupplyHouse. The relationship marks the company’s first entry into the sports world. “Our customers value hard work, smart problem-solving, and high performance – the same qualities that define 23XI.”

“As anticipation heats up for the 2026 season, I’m excited to welcome SupplyHouse to the 23XI team,” said Tyler Reddick. “SupplyHouse supports some of the most vital workers in our economy, and I’m honored to represent all those tradespeople and the work they do.”

Clearly, 23XI Racing and Tyler Reddick are looking for a comeback year in 2026. Let’s wait and see how their efforts unfold.