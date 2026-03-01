Michael McDowell Issues 7-Word COTA Warning to Entire NASCAR Garage

With Saturday’s Truck Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races in the books, attention now shifts to the Cup Series showdown at Circuit of the Americas in Austin. This weekend’s race marks the third event of the season and the first road course test of the year. As teams dial in a different setup for Sunday’s unique challenge, drivers would be wise to keep Michael McDowell’s post-qualifying warning in mind at COTA.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael McDowell’s advice for the NASCAR grid

Following the qualifying on Saturday, Michael McDowell opened up about his outing. Speaking to NASCAR journalist John Newby on X, the Spire Motorsports driver dropped his verdict on tires and said:

“Between this and last year, I didn’t feel that a whole lot. It’s hard to feel the power change. This is a different tire than we had here last year. It’s our quote-unquote road course tire now, so it slips and slides. It’s hard to compare completely, but tire wear will definitely be an issue.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McDowell’s concerns about tire wear come after Goodyear and NASCAR opted to use a similar tire and setup package that was first introduced at Sonoma last year. That same setup was then used for the next five road course events.

Now, entering 2026, both the Truck Series and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series ran the same tire and setup. On Sunday, the Cup Series drivers will follow suit, even with tire wear emerging as a major concern in the garage.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“Tire management will be important tomorrow. I’m looking forward to seeing what that looks like later in a run. We ran 12 or so laps in practice today, which is a decent stint, but it’s not like what we’ll see tomorrow,” the Spire Motorsports driver added.

ADVERTISEMENT

McDowell isn’t the only one bracing for tire falloff. Analysts and teams alike have noted that Goodyear’s updated road course compound is finally delivering noticeable degradation on long runs — something drivers have been asking for since the Next Gen car debuted. As laps build, grip fades significantly, forcing teams to balance aggression with conservation.

Some insiders have even compared the situation to last season’s Bristol short-track tire experiment, where increased wear dramatically improved strategy and racing quality. If that trend carries over at COTA, Sunday’s race could hinge less on raw speed and more on who manages their tires the smartest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, Circuit of the Americas is known for its challenging layout and dramatic elevation changes. The track features a 133-foot climb into Turn 1, known as Big Red, along with 20 turns in a counterclockwise configuration, creating a demanding test for drivers.

Although the full course measures 3.46 miles, NASCAR uses the shorter 2.4-mile National layout. Even so, it incorporates much of the elevation change, which increases tire wear throughout a run.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the heavy braking zones, multiple technical corners, bumpy sections, and often hot ambient temperatures place extra stress on the tires, making COTA one of the most demanding tracks in the country. As a result, tire management, as Michael McDowell noted, becomes a critical factor.

McDowell will start the race from sixth place, while Tyler Reddick secured the pole. Although the Spire Motorsports driver will look to capture a win at COTA, his 2021 Daytona 500 triumph remains a moment he will never forget.

Michael McDowell takes a trip down memory lane at the Daytona 500

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of this year’s Daytona 500, Michael McDowell reflected on his 2021 Daytona 500 victory and shared how much he would love to relive that moment. Speaking to the media before the Great American Race, the No. 71 driver described it as “an awesome sensation.”

“That part, you know, I’ll never forget,” McDowell said. “Just the excitement and the adrenaline rush and all the things that come with winning the Great American Race. Once you experience it, you want to experience it again, right? It’s such an awesome sensation. It’s incredible for your team, your teammates, your partners, and the momentum that you get from it.”

After starting 17th, McDowell ran outside the top 10 in the first stage before climbing to seventh in Stage 2. In the third and final stage, the Arizona native held off Chase Elliott and Austin Dillon to secure his first Daytona 500 victory, which remains one of his two career Cup Series wins.