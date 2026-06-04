NASCAR Veteran Pledges Loyalty to Rising Chevy Team With Bold Career Promise

Michael McDowell wanted two things when he left Front Row Motorsports for Spire. A multi-year contract that gives him security, and a car that allows him to compete at the front end of the grid. The latter has not panned out sadly, but on the bright side, he has found a long-term home for himself in the team. One that he doesn’t plan of leaving anytime soon.

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“Yeah, I’m locked in. I’m not going anywhere unless they fire me. Which they can always do. You know how this sport works,” said the 41-year-old on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio. “I mean, when I came to Spire Motorsports, I came in to be here with the full intention to be here until in done, and then even when I’m done, I won’t be done.”

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McDowell also spoke about his long-term future with Spire, hinting that a management or executive position could be part of his next chapter in the sport.

“I’m very happy with where I’m at and I they’re happy with where I’m at too, and we’re just going to keep pushing this until we are a championship-winning team. Whether I’m behind the seat or part of that journey, you know 10 years from now we’ll see, but that’s where I’m at.”

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This commitment is notable considering the risk McDowell took when he left Front Row Motorsports for Spire. With FRM, he won two Cup Series races, including the Daytona 500 in 2021. His next victory came two years later at the Verizon 200. But TWG Global’s money (the company also owns Cadillac in F1) and the world-class facilities Spire promised gave him hope that there’s a bright future for him on the team. So far, however, the results have yet to match the expectations completely.

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They had signed Carson Hocevar, one of the most sought-after drivers in the country, with a deal that would keep him there till 2030. But even after a talent like him was onboarded, they went winless in the Cup Series in both 2024 and 2025. However, things seem to be turning around for Spire recently.

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Hocevar won the 2026 Jack’s Link 500 at Talladega, Spire’s second-ever Cup Series victory, following Justin Haley’s 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 win at Daytona. Then, another Spire investment, Daniel Suarez, just a few weeks later, stood tall in Charlotte, winning the Coca-Cola 600. It officially marked a first crown jewel victory for Spire Motorsports.

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For McDowell, his best finish in the Cup Series this year came at Watkins Glen, where he crossed the line in second place. He also recorded a fifth-place finish at COTA and a ninth-place result at Phoenix. So, the signs of improvement are surely there.

However, there is still a lot of work remaining in the garage to match the consistency of teams like Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports.

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Daniel Suarez’s comments show positive signs for Spire Motorsports

“Yes, we are being competitive, but we’re not even close to our full potential,” Daniel Suarez told the media after his victory at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, as reported by the Associated Press.

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Spire Motorsports stands out like a unique operation compared to its competitors, and it is more than just signing the likes of Hocevar and Suarez in recent seasons.

The team also has a presence in the Truck Series, where they have managed to put in some impressive performances, with the likes of Carson Hocevar and Connor Zilisch taking turns behind the wheel of the No. 77 Chevy truck. There is also the No. 7, which the late great Cup Series driver Kyle Busch brought to victory twice this season, including at Dover just two weeks before his tragic passing.

This improvement shows that the team has the potential to perform much better, or as Suarez put it, “When you have a good foundation, the house is going to be strong,” he added. “Spire Motorsports has an amazing foundation.”

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This strong foundation could be matched with proper experience from other drivers, which could perhaps bring the team closer to the top of the field. And it could be Michael McDowell, who has no plans to move away from the team.