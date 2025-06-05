Michigan Throwback: When Dale Earnhardt Refused to Let His Son Win by Inches

We’ve seen plenty of legacies in NASCAR, haven’t we? Kyle and Richard Petty, the new generation with Keelan and Kevin Harvick, or Brexton and Kyle Busch. Every single one wants to know what would happen if the father-son duo clashed, who’d win? Take the 1988 Daytona 500. Davey and Bobby Allison didn’t just finish the race. They etched their names in history as the second father-son duo to register a 1-2 after the Pettys.

“My parents were a real inspiration for me, and now I’m racing against my son. It was a great race, and Davey did such a good job. He drove the wheels off that car all day. He’s a fine young man and fine competitor,” Bobby said after. But what happens when it’s the Intimidator driving, and going up against him is none other than Dale Jr. Would it be as light of an affair as the 1988 Daytona 500?

It was 1999, and the two Earnhardts headed up to Michigan for an International Race of Champions, with names such as Jeff Gordon making appearances. In a stacked field, the father-son duo saw nothing but competition, even when they saw one another. And recalling the moment in a recent post on X, Junior wrote a 3-word reaction to a video of the 1999 IROC race, writing, “I had him.”

In the race, Dale Sr. and Dale Jr. found themselves in a fierce battle for the lead. With just 10 laps remaining, the father-son duo had pulled ahead of the pack, setting the stage for a dramatic finish. On the final turn, Dale Jr. attempted to overtake his father on the outside. “He was motioning to me the whole time to stay right with him; to stay in line, not try to pass him,” said Junior. “You could pull out and get alongside the guy in front of you pretty easily, but it was hard to pass on the bottom. He was like ‘Don’t pull out. Don’t pull out’. I’ve got all these guys dogging me trying to pass and trying to pass. So, on the last lap I got a run, went down into turn one and got under him, and it didn’t work and I thought I was screwed.”

Dale Sr., known for his aggressive driving style, bumped his son’s car twice, preventing the pass and securing the win by a mere 0.007 seconds. And afterwards? No hard feelings. The two were thick as thieves! Dale Sr., with this arm around his son, spoke in the post-race interview. “Well I was hoping he’d stay alive in the last lap… As it got to the end there, Dale Jr. was helping all he could! I knew he was working the high line in 3 and 4, I’ve been working the bottom. I figured if he got on the outside, we could drag race, and we did. Got a little fender bumper going on, got excited.”

The race was more than just a competition, it was a symbolic passion of the torch. Dale Sr.’s victory marked his 3rd consecutive IROC win that season, putting him on the brink of an unprecedented series sweep. For Dale Jr., the race was a rite of passage, showcasing his readiness to compete at the highest levels of motorsport. The intense, wheel-to-wheel battle between father and son highlighted the blend of mentorship and rivalry that defined their relationship. As Dale Jr. later reflected, about racing against his father, “It seemed like only me and him were racing each other for the win. I was very proud of that because I thought he was the best in the sport at the time. It was like beating Jimmie Johnson if he came down to the Xfinity Series. So, that was a big deal for us.”

The 1999 IROC race at Michigan International Speedway remains a reminder of the Earnhardts’ unique relationship.

Dale Jr’s tribute and his own journey

For over two decades, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has stood as one of NASCAR’s most recognizable figures. As a third-generation racer and a two-time Daytona 500 winner, he captured the hearts of fans not just through his on-track success but by being named the sport’s Most Popular Driver for 15 consecutive years. From son of the legendary “Intimidator” to team owner, broadcaster, and bestselling author, Dale Jr. has had many roles. Yet, despite living so much of his life in the public eye, the deeper story of the man behind the helmet has often remained elusive.

Now, Amazon Prime Video’s new documentary “Earnhardt” brings that unseen into focus. Though the docuseries primarily honors the iconic legacy of Dale Earnhardt Sr., it is Dale Jr.’s vulnerable and heartfelt perspective that makes it stand out even more. Co-created with his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller, the 4 part series aims to show “the human side” of their family.

Juniro also shared, “I just wanted to introduce Dad and his greatness to a generation of fans that hadn’t seen him race or didn’t understand why he was so loved or appreciated.” The documentary goes beyond race highlights to chronicle Dale Jr.’s evolution from a quiet, uncertain teenager to a NASCAR champion and cultural cornerstone.

What sets “Earnhardt” apart is its authenticity. It does not shy away from painful chapters, including the tragic loss of Dale Sr. in the 2001 Daytona 500 and the immense burden of carrying the Earnhardt name. Dale Jr. also opened up about living under that pressure and finding his own identity in the process. Candid interviews, rare home footage, and behind-the-scenes moments reveal a man shaped not just by the roar of engines but by family, heartbreak, and resilience. He admitted, “Reliving one of the more difficult parts of your life … having to go through that was difficult.”

Yet his hope is that the documentary connects with fans who never got to see his father in action and helps them understand the roots of a legacy still racing forward.