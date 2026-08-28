“Middle Finger to All the Haters” — ‘Mickey Mouse Champion’ Disrespect Fuels Joey Logano’s New Mission

Joey Logano isn’t among the fan-favorite drivers in NASCAR. With three Cup Series championships, he is a future Hall of Famer with the potential to break more records. But despite his title success, his critics call him a ‘Mickey Mouse’ champion. The dig here is that all his title wins have come under the playoff format, which has been dreaded by a large section of the loyal NASCAR fan base.

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Logano won the Cup Series title in 2018, 2022, and 2024. The 2024 title run, in particular, stands out as the prime example of how the format can promote fluke winners to championship contention. Logano caught a lucky break at the Roval in the Round of 8, and despite an average finish of 17.1, he became the champion in Phoenix. This led to a massive uproar among fans demanding a change in the format, and in 2026, NASCAR brought back the Chase.

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For the most part, Logano doesn’t react to fan criticism. But this year, he’s made it his mission to win the championship and silence his haters once and for all. “Now it’s like, okay, we’re in a pretty good spot and we can see a path to winning this thing. Which would be the comeback story of all time, it would be the middle finger to all the haters,” Logano said on Bussin’ With the Boys.

Gone are the elimination-style playoff rounds. Previously, a single win would allow a driver to advance to the playoffs, and the same trend continued through the knockout rounds. But with the return of the Chase, only the most consistent driver across 10 races will be crowned champion. The No. 22 team had a rough start to the 2026 campaign, but they’ve found their mojo at the right time.

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Logano was below the cutline until his win at North Wilkesboro Speedway. A top-five finish at the Brickyard 400 and a win at Richmond allowed him to solidify his Chase qualification. After the New Hampshire weekend, he sits ninth in the points standings, and he’s in the right spot to mount his title charge. And while the elimination format is gone, he’s hungry to clinch the trophy.

“So I don’t let people get under my skin too much from attacking me personally. But from attacking what a championship means and that my team doesn’t deserve it, that p***** me off. Like, that’s what makes me angry,” Logano added. With the even-year trend riding high, who knows? This could well be Logano’s year once again.

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This optimism about winning the championship isn’t restricted to the driver of the No. 22 car, but extends to the entire team. Crew chief Paul Wolfe also shared his take on the emerging trends that could decide the championship.

Old Chase Wisdom No Longer Valid in Next Gen Era

In the previous era of the Chase, drivers entering the postseason inside the top six had a genuine shot at lifting the title. Analytical simulations also show that 85% of champions come from this group. Yet, Paul Wolfe isn’t too bothered by this trend heading into the Chase.

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“I feel like back when I got started in this 15 years ago, you had teams that could get an advantage with just their car in general. So you could see guys go on runs. You just don’t see that as much. Maybe that’s a part of the don’t count yourself out just because you’re 10th in points. I think maybe we’re a little bit of an example of that. I think that gives us a little bit of optimism as we get ready for the Chase to start,” Wolfe said on Inside the Race.

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Logano himself was out of the picture until he won two races and finished third at the Brickyard. A streak of three or four good races can completely flip the script. “It’s definitely eye-opening to how much we’ve gained,” Wolfe added.

Team Penske, in particular, is known for having a strong run in the postseason. And while the format is different this time around, Joey Logano and his team are in the right position and hopeful of repeating their championship heroics.