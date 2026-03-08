Mike Joy & Jamie Little Blasted Over “Embarrassing” Dale Earnhardt Comparison on Air

In NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt remains the ultimate measuring stick. Decades after his prime, drivers across generations still find themselves compared to the seven-time Cup Series champion whenever their talent, toughness, or aggression begins to stand out. But invoking the Intimidator’s name is never taken lightly by fans. So when the FOX broadcast booth recently drew a comparison between a current hot driver and Earnhardt at NASCAR race Phoenix, it didn’t take long for viewers to push back.

Hocevar Earnhardt comparisons continue at NASCAR race Phoenix

Few drivers have generated as much conversation early in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season as Carson Hocevar. The young Spire Motorsports driver has quickly become one of the sport’s most talked-about personalities, thanks largely to his fearless and aggressive approach behind the wheel.

That style has earned him praise from some corners of the NASCAR world and drawn criticism from others. But either way, Hocevar has undeniably captured attention. His reputation grew even louder following his eye-catching performance at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, where his hard-charging driving style became a major talking point among fans, analysts, and fellow drivers.

Because of that intensity on track, comparisons to Dale Earnhardt, one of NASCAR’s most famously aggressive competitors, have started to pop up in conversations about Hocevar’s potential. Earnhardt, a seven-time Cup Series champion, built his legacy on fearless racing and an uncompromising attitude that earned him the nickname “The Intimidator.”

Even some legends of the sport have noticed similarities. Richard Petty, NASCAR’s all-time wins leader, recently acknowledged the resemblance when discussing Hocevar’s approach.

“If I go back and watch him run and stuff, he reminds me of Dale Earnhardt,” Petty said. Carson Hocevar, however, wasn’t amused, stating, “I am not hanging up posters.”

Comments like that have only added fuel to the growing narrative around the young driver. Hocevar’s willingness to race aggressively (sometimes right on the edge) has made him both entertaining and controversial, much like Earnhardt was during the early stages of his own career.

But while comparisons from racing icons can generate excitement, they can also raise expectations to unrealistic levels. And when the FOX broadcast booth echoed similar comparisons during the Phoenix Raceway broadcast, it appears many fans felt the discussion had gone a step too far.

Fans slam broadcast booth

The broadcast booth found itself in the middle of another fan debate after FOX commentators Mike Joy and Jamie Little drew comparisons between Carson Hocevar and legendary driver Dale Earnhardt during the NASCAR race Phoenix coverage. While Hocevar’s aggressive driving style has made him one of the most talked-about young drivers in the Cup Series this season, many fans felt the comparison went far…too far.

Social media reactions came quickly, and they weren’t subtle.

One fan mocked the comparison with a geographical joke, writing, “Ok, Fox commentators, next complaint… stop comparing Hocevar to Earnhardt, he’s not even in the same zip code.” The comment was a tongue-in-cheek jab noting that Hocevar hails from Michigan, while Earnhardt famously represented the North Carolina roots of NASCAR.

Others were even harsher toward the broadcast team of the NASCAR race Phoenix. One frustrated viewer wrote, “Time for Maggle Joy to retire. Comparing Hocevar to Earnhardt.” The criticism reflects a broader belief among fans that Hocevar’s current résumé doesn’t justify being mentioned alongside a seven-time Cup champion.

Similarly, another fan pointed out how premature the comparison felt: “For real, it’s embarrassing, even for Hocevar. I like him, but he still got a lot to learn. Let’s not put him on a pedestal already.” While Hocevar’s aggressive style on track has reminded some observers of Earnhardt’s early career intensity, the statistics tell a very different story so far.

Dale Earnhardt finished his career with 76 NASCAR Cup Series victories and seven championships, cementing his place as one of the sport’s greatest drivers. Hocevar, on the other hand, is still early in his journey. Over roughly 82 Cup Series starts across four seasons, he has recorded one pole position and 15 top-10 finishes, but no wins yet at NASCAR’s top level.

One sarcastic comment offered a completely different comparison: “They keep trying to force the Carson Hocevar comparison to Dale Earnhardt when in reality he is Jimmy Spencer at this point.” The reference to Jimmy Spencer, known for his fiery personality but relatively modest win totals, captured the tone of many reactions: fans enjoy Hocevar’s bold driving, but they’re not ready to crown him NASCAR’s next Intimidator just yet.