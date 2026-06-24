Million Dollar State Cash Chase Unmasks Shocking Financial Duress of Keeping North Wilkesboro Alive

NASCAR has its calendar locked in for July 19. It’s for North Wilkesboro, and the stands are expected to sell out. The track’s current capacity of 25,000 is less than half of what it held at its peak in 1996. But for Wilkes County, even a sold-out short track carries weight. The 2023 All-Star Race, a non-points exhibition, generated nearly $50 million in economic impact on the county, according to an NC Commerce Department analysis. A Cup points race in July is expected to do more. But there’s more to the story, as Chris Weaver revealed in his June 22 Fox coverage.

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“North Wilkesboro Speedway track owner Speedway Motorsports is looking to secure a state grant as it prepares for the upcoming NASCAR race weekend….To help cover costs, Speedway Motorsports hopes to get grant money from the state’s Major Events, Games & Attractions Fund. The fund was created by the General Assembly in 2023 and is paid for by taxes collected from legalized gambling in North Carolina,” Weaver wrote.

As Weaver further explained, the application required Wilkes County to approve a three-party contract between the county, the Speedway, and NASCAR Event Management.

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“The Speedway will submit the application for the grant, Wilkes County will receive any approved funds and NASCAR Event Management will apply the funds to the needs at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Wilkes County Commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with the application process.”

Put that into perspective. A track where tickets are highly sought after, and still needs a handout from the state to help offset costs and promoter risks. But turns out, it’s just not that simple. For a Cup Weekend, there are strings attached.

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“This is going to be an international event, ” Greg Walter said, president of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “People from around the world will be here in Wilkes County for the race in July. So we’re asking the county’s permission to make the application.”

And this isn’t the first time Wilkesboro has come to the state with its hat in hand. The revival started with $18 million in American Rescue Plan funds allocated through the state budget in 2021, followed by a $4 million state grant toward improvements for the 2023 All-Star Race. The MEGA Fund application is the third round of public support in four years.

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That said, ten other events have received the grant from the fund for 2026, reaching a total of $15 million.

“That includes the NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray, with $1.6 million, and the Race at the Rock NASCAR weekend at Rockingham Speedway, with $2.25 million. MLS Soccer, PGA Golf, and NHRA Drag Racing are also receiving grant funds in 2026,” Weaver wrote.

Walter further made a case that such a grant would help offset costs, with upgrades to the speedway becoming more accessible, and would help avoid promoter risk as well.

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“We could bring a major concert to North Wilkesboro Speedway. We could bring in a number events. This just offsets our costs and risk as a promoter to do so,” Walter told commissioners. “Now that we have a points race in Wilkes County, we are trying to access the fund to be sure that we can offset the expenses we have and keep a points race in Wilkes County.”

The track has Airbnb as an official lodging partner. Rusty Wallace is the Grand Marshal. The Window World 450 was bumped from 400 to 450 laps. By every surface indicator, North Wilkesboro is thriving. But the finances underneath that revival have always required the state to co-sign, and July 19 is no different.

Selling the Past of NASCAR North Wilkesboro Back to the Fans

Want to see exactly how they plan to fund that future? Look at the “1947 Reserve”, a brand-new luxury suite going up right now, named for the literal year the track first opened.

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Graig Hoffman, Executive Director at North Wilkesboro Speedway, was blunt about the point of it: lock in corporate sponsors, long-term, and let that steady cash absorb the rising cost of running a Cup weekend. Instead of the cookie-cutter glass box you’d see at most modern tracks, the designers went rustic: period woodwork, racing memorabilia, the whole moonshine-foothills vibe baked into the walls. Climate control and good catering hiding inside something built to feel like 1947.

It’s a strange thing to watch. NASCAR North Wilkesboro sat dead and rotting for thirty years before anyone bothered to save it. Now the track’s weird, lopsided layout, downhill on the front stretch, uphill on the back, stands out precisely because nothing else on the schedule looks like it anymore.

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And that same scrappy history is what’s getting bottled up and sold back to fans, one premium suite at a time, just to keep the lights on.