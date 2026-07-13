MLB Hall of Famer Squashes Public Beef With 3X NASCAR Champ in Unexpected Atlanta Reunion

Joey Logano went to Atlanta Motor Speedway hoping to win his first Cup Series race of 2026. That didn’t happen. However, the three-time NASCAR champion did leave with a surprise. He ran into baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones. The two men snapped a smiling photo together, officially ending their unusual public rivalry.

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Joey Logano and Chipper Jones finally bury the hatchet

“Officially Squashed 🤝.”

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That was Joey Logano’s message to fans at the Quaker State 400 weekend at EchoPark Speedway.

For anyone who followed their exchanges last season, the picture was a surprise. The Logano-Jones disagreement began during the 2025 NASCAR race at Talladega Superspeedway. Late in the event, Logano grew furious with his Team Penske teammate, Austin Cindric. Logano felt Cindric failed to help him in the draft. The sequence allowed Bubba Wallace to win Stage 2, while Cindric went on to win the race. Logano, meanwhile, crashed out and finished dead last.

That led to Logano exploding on the team radio. He swore at Cindric and even criticized him for handing Toyota a stage win.

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“Way to go, Austin. Way to go. You dumb f—. Way to f—-ng go. What a stupid s—. He just gave it to him. Gave Toyota a stage win. Nice job. Way to go. What a dumba–.”

The comments quickly spread beyond the NASCAR world, catching the attention of Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones. A longtime racing fan, Jones didn’t hold back. Across a series of social media posts, he congratulated Cindric for keeping his composure. He also labeled Logano’s outburst selfish, and eopenly celebrated when NASCAR disqualified Logano later that day.

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“Good teammates are hard to come by, Boss! Remember that one of urs MFed u on national tv, when in all actuality, u did everything possible to keep from wrecking him,” Jones wrote.

Logano eventually learned about the criticism, and he had a response of his own.

“Has Chipper Jones ever driven a race car at Talladega? That would be my first question. I’m pretty certain he hasn’t.”

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The cross-sport argument faded fast. Just one week later, Logano bounced back and won at Texas Motor Speedway. Jones went back online to praise the victory.

Just a week later, Logano bounced back by winning at Texas Motor Speedway. Jones acknowledged the NASCAR driver’s performance. He called Logano a “HOF driver” while explaining he wasn’t trying to backtrack on his earlier comments. Instead, he said he simply appreciated seeing a great race and believed Logano deserved credit for the victory.

More than a year later, the two finally met face-to-face in Atlanta. Whatever differences existed appeared to disappear with a handshake, a smile, and one photo posted to social media. Logano didn’t need a lengthy explanation to tell everyone where things stood. Two words, “Officially Squashed,” were enough to confirm that the unlikely feud between a NASCAR champion and a baseball icon was finally over.