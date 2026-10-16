More Details Emerge on Dodge’s NASCAR Cup Return as Insider Divulges Imminent 2027 Deal

The buzz around Dodge’s impending return to NASCAR is getting strong once again. A report from The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi says that the manufacturer is “very close” to finalizing a deal for 2027, and the surprising twist is that Dodge could partner with ECR Engines, owned by Richard Childress Racing.

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According to The Athletic report, negotiations are still ongoing, but Dodge is on track to return at the 2027 season-opener at the Daytona 500.

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If the deal comes through, Dodge would return to NASCAR’s premier series for the first time since 2012, joining Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota as the fourth manufacturer.

Additionally, Kaulig Racing is expected to switch from Chevrolet to Dodge in the Cup Series. Interestingly, the team currently fields two Chevrolet cars at the Cup level, but it has an established relationship with Stellantis, with its truck division, RAM, running in the Truck Series.

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For Kaulig, the switch from Chevrolet to Dodge would be a significant development. However, neither Dodge nor Kaulig has officially confirmed or denied anything on that front just yet.

But look closely, and a rather surprising, unlikely partnership has started to emerge.

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The Athletic reports that Dodge is in the process of finalizing a partnership with Earnhardt-Childress Racing to supply its Cup Series engines on a short-term basis. ECR is owned by Richard Childress Racing, which also competes in NASCAR’s premier division, and has had a long-standing relationship with Chevrolet.

The arrangement with ECR and RCR would give Dodge an engine partner as it prepares to return to the grid. However, the agreement is reportedly still being finalized, and there is no established timeline for when ECR would supply engines, or whether Dodge would eventually develop a different arrangement.

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The engine program has been one of the key stumbling blocks around Dodge’s potential return to the Cup Series. In an appearance on the “Door Bumper Clear” podcast in June, Kaulig CEO Chris Rice had confirmed the same.

Speculation had further intensified in July, after a Kaulig Racing hauler was spotted outside the Aerodyn wind tunnel testing facility. In a post on X, NASCAR pit crew member Bozi Tatarevic first pointed out that the trailer appeared to be spending considerable time near the building.

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The X account of Rammin Is Racing then claimed that the trailer was carrying a Dodge Charger body designed for the Cup Series. However, this could not be independently confirmed.

The post also claimed that the engine issue had been resolved and that the remaining challenge was getting the program ready in time. Now, The Athletic’s report provides a clearer picture of the possible engine arrangement through the ECR partnership.

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Dodge’s potential return has also prompted speculation about which drivers could be involved, and one name pops out: Brad Keselowski.

The driver, who created headlines by announcing his shock departure from RFK Racing at the end of the 2026 season, has suddenly come into the limelight because of his history with the Dodge brand. He won the 2012 Cup Series championship with Dodge, which was also the manufacturer’s last title in NASCAR’s premier division, after which Penske Racing (now Team Penske) turned to Ford.

As interesting as a Keselowski-Dodge reunion appears, Kaulig Racing CEO Chris Rice has explicitly denied discussing things with Keselowski.

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Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Rice explained that a meeting between the two had been unrelated to racing. Keselowski had wanted Rice’s opinion on a committee-related matter, and the conversation took place in Keselowski’s motorhome.

The timing of the meeting was interesting, as it took place not long after news emerged about Keselowski’s future at RFK Racing.

“So, no I have not had any conversations with Brad Keselowski about driving a Dodge, even if Dodge comes back,” Rice said, per Motorsport.com

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Rice also said Kaulig already had a plan for 2027, but he did not want to spill the beans yet. Hence, there is no concrete news regarding the team’s driver lineups just yet.

For now, a lot of speculation points toward Kaulig Racing leading the effort, with ECR Engines potentially supplying power during the initial phase. The earlier wind-tunnel sighting raises questions, but it does not confirm that the car is ready or that the agreement has been completed.

Thus, February 21, 2027, which is when the Daytona 500 will be held, is the target reported by The Athletic, not a guaranteed debut. Dodge still needs to complete the outstanding arrangements before the return can be treated as official.