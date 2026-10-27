More Details Emerge on Riley Herbst’s Injury as 23XI Boss Breaks Silence on Horrific Crash

Joey Logano’s upside-down slide stole the spotlight at Talladega, but Denny Hamlin believes Riley Herbst’s crash was just as frightening, if not worse. The 23XI Racing driver endured two brutal impacts, slamming into the outside wall before his No. 35 Toyota shot across the track and struck the inside barrier nearly head-on. Now, Hamlin has revealed that Herbst is dealing with bumps and bruises and a wrist injury that needs further evaluation. His own reaction to the wreck was blunt: one hit like that could end his racing career.

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“I can see where Joey would be the highlight, but man, the Riley Herbst hit was just brutal. And two of them, two,” Denny Hamlin didn’t mince words while reviewing the late-race wreck on his Actions Detrimental podcast.

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Although Joey Logano’s No. 22 Ford flipping onto its roof became the defining image of Sunday’s YellaWood 500, Hamlin was equally concerned about what happened to his 23XI Racing driver.

“He’s got some bumps and bruises. We’ll see how that goes. And obviously his wrist is not great. So, he’ll get checked out this week,” Hamlin said. “He took one of the biggest hits you can possibly take in this car.”

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The update offers a clearer picture of Herbst’s condition after the frightening collision. He emerged from the wreck and later appeared with his left wrist and forearm wrapped, but the extent of the injury remained uncertain. Hamlin did not announce a specific diagnosis, leaving further medical checks to determine how serious the damage was.

What made the incident particularly alarming was the sequence of impacts. Herbst’s No. 35 Toyota hit the outside wall before bouncing across the track and slamming into the inside SAFER barrier almost head-on. The second collision was severe enough to prompt questions about whether the car could still slow down after the initial impact. NASCAR has not confirmed a brake failure or identified a mechanical problem as the cause.

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NASCAR has made significant strides in driver safety over the past two decades, with the SAFER barrier becoming one of its most important advances. Developed with support from NASCAR and IndyCar, the Steel and Foam Energy Reduction system uses a steel outer structure and energy-absorbing foam to spread the force of an impact and reduce the sudden deceleration drivers experience.

Research indicates the technology can reduce peak vehicle acceleration by 30% to 80% compared with impacts against concrete walls, depending on the conditions of the crash. SAFER barriers are now a key part of NASCAR’s wider safety system, alongside stronger car structures, improved restraints and ongoing crash analysis.

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NASCAR has also continued refining the Next Gen car since its 2022 debut. After serious impacts raised concerns during its first season, the sanctioning body introduced changes to the chassis, including redesigned rear structures to absorb more energy and reduce the forces transferred to drivers.

Updates to the front clip and door structure followed in 2023, creating larger crush zones for frontal impacts while strengthening protection against intrusion. NASCAR continues to use crash data and simulations to identify further improvements, recognizing that driver safety requires ongoing development rather than a one-time fix.

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The wreck unfolded with five laps remaining at Talladega. Logano was running in the outside lane behind Ross Chastain, with Carson Hocevar pushing from behind. As the line compressed, contact sent Logano loose and into the outside wall. Chase Briscoe then struck the Ford, launching it into the air and onto its roof. Logano slid upside down for nearly 20 seconds before stopping near Turn 1.

That rollover naturally drew attention. Safety workers rushed to Logano’s car, helped turn it upright, and allowed him to climb out under his own power. The three-time Cup Series champion later praised the safety crew and said he was simply happy to be alive. His previous Talladega rollover in 2021 had left the roof structure visibly crushed close to his helmet, which likely made the improved protection especially meaningful to him.

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But for Hamlin, Herbst’s wreck deserved just as much attention. Herbst had endured two separate, violent wall impacts, and the second one was particularly difficult for the 23XI co-owner to imagine surviving.

“My retirement would become effective immediately if I took that hit,” Hamlin admitted.

The comment carried extra weight because Hamlin is both a fellow Cup Series driver and one of the owners of Herbst’s team. He knows what these cars can withstand, but he also knows the physical toll a heavy impact can take. Even so, he stopped short of suggesting Herbst would need to retire or miss the next race.

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Herbst, meanwhile, offered a more lighthearted public response after the crash. He thanked 23XI Racing and Toyota for their support and acknowledged the severity of the hit, closing with his father’s advice: “If you’re gonna be dumb, you better be tough.”

The No. 35 driver is listed for the upcoming Martinsville race, but Hamlin’s update leaves his wrist condition as the key question heading into the weekend. For now, the team has a reason to be relieved that Herbst walked away from the wreck, even as further checks remain necessary.