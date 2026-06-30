“More Hateable Than Logano”- Livid Fans Turn On Joe Gibbs’ Protege After Arrogant Interview Goes Viral

Victory lane interviews in racing often follow a well-known script. In addition to thanking their teams, sponsors, and crew, drivers frequently praise the rivals who challenged them. Respect usually takes the center stage, even after fierce conflicts. Because of this, the post-race remarks made by a young Joe Gibbs Racing hopeful quickly caught our attention. Instead of celebrating conventionally, Max Reaves delivered a blunt verdict on a rival that quickly went viral and sparked a fierce backlash from fans.

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Joe Gibbs Racing prospect’s comments steal the spotlight

“I knew we were gonna be the winning car tonight. I knew we were gonna be the one to beat. The 28 thought that too. Getting there door me like that so when he broke, that was karma.”

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Those were the remarks from Max Reaves after winning Saturday’s Shore Lunch 250 presented by Dutch Boy at Elko Speedway. He drives the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. Going from last place to first was an amazing comeback. However, his harsh words about rival driver Landon S. Huffman completely stole the spotlight from the race itself.

Ironically, the 16-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing prospect’s day did not start well. His engine blew up at the end of practice, so he never even had a chance to qualify. He had to start Saturday’s 250-lap race from the back of the 20-car field after his team spent hours rebuilding the powertrain.

What followed was a remarkable recovery drive. On Lap 82, Reaves took the lead for the first time after slicing through the pack and gradually moving closer to the front. Landon Huffman, who had dominated the race up until that time and seemed destined to fight for victory in his ARCA Menards Series debut, lost the top place to him.

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The battle, however, was far from over. After the two drivers made contact while negotiating slower traffic, Huffman regained the lead a few laps later. For a stretch of the race, it appeared as though the Pinnacle Racing Group driver might ruin Reaves’ surge. But everything changed on Lap 152.

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Huffman’s dreams of a breakthrough victory were dashed when smoke suddenly started to stream from the back of his No. 28 Chevrolet. One lap later, Reaves overtook the struggling machine and didn’t look back. He led the rest of the race to win the ARCA Menards Series for the second time in a row after winning at Berlin Raceway the week before.

While the comeback drive earned plenty of praise, Reaves’ “karma” comment regarding Huffman’s mechanical failure quickly shifted the conversation away from the race itself. As videos of the interview spread online, fans argued about his attitude. Many felt the 16-year-old was no longer just confident, but purely arrogant.

Fans waste no time turning on Max Reaves

If Max Reaves was looking to make himself the center of attention after Elko Speedway, he succeeded. His post-race remarks sparked a quick, sarcastic, and violent response.

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“This guy is a freaking prick. I really find it funny that evidently no 1 from JGR has talked to this kid about his arrogant behavior. The time will come sooner than later, he’s going to get some humble pie!” wrote one fan.

Many lifelong NASCAR fans may relate to that sentiment. After all, even the biggest names in the sport have been humbled by racing. Despite reaching the pinnacle of the sport, Dale Earnhardt, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and numerous others have all experienced heartbreaking losses, public criticism, and difficult stretches. Fans understand being confident, but calling a rival’s broken car “karma” crossed a line.

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Another fan took the criticism a step further. “Holy hell he’s more hateable than Logano.”

Given Joey Logano’s status as maybe the most divisive active driver in NASCAR, that comparison is significant. Fans regularly boo him during driver introductions. That is because of his aggressive racing and big feuds. For example, he crashed with Matt Kenseth in 2015 and bumped William Byron out of the way at Darlington in 2022. He also defends NASCAR’s playoff format.

That comparison says volumes about how some supporters already feel about the 16-year-old prodigy who has only made a few starts at the national level.

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Others questioned whether Reaves’ success is being overstated altogether. “He lucked into it. Stop trying to hype this kid.”

This doubt makes sense when you look at NASCAR’s history. Winning easily in the ARCA Series does not mean a driver will do well in the top series. Drivers like Drew Dollar, Michael Self, and Hailie Deegan all had a lot of hype and won ARCA races. However, they struggled against tougher competition in the Truck and Xfinity Series.

Perhaps the harshest reaction came from one fan who wrote, “Landon should beat the sh** out of him doesn’t matter if he’s 16 if he wants to be a prick than he deserves to get his a** kicked.”

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While extreme, the comment reflected the frustration some felt over Reaves’ lack of sportsmanship.

Whether fans love him or hate him, Max Reaves is drawing attention for reasons other than his performance on the racetrack. The challenge now is making sure people talk about his driving instead of his bad attitude.