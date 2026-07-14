“More Than an Employee”– Cup Series Team Left Mourning Heartbreaking Loss of Beloved Legacy Pillar

Fans rarely see the individuals who work behind every NASCAR team. But their influence is seen every race weekend. Through years of quiet dedication, these crew members build the true identity of a race shop. They keep the cars running long after the television cameras turn off. This week, one NASCAR Cup Series team shared heartbreaking news. Hyak Motorsports announced the passing of longtime team member Bobby Jones.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Hyak Motorsports pays tribute to Bobby Jones

The organization posted an emotional tribute on social media to honor his legacy. The team made sure to remember Jones as far more than just a regular worker.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, we remember and honor the life of Bobby Jones, a valued member of the Hyak Motorsports family. For many years, Bobby was more than an employee—he was a trusted teammate, a friend, and a constant presence whose dedication, work ethic, and character helped shape our organization. His impact reached far beyond the workplace, touching the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Rather than focusing on the roles Bobby Jones held over the years, the team’s message centered on the kind of person he was. In a sport where employees often spend more time with one another than with their own families during the season, those words carried extra meaning.

Hyak Motorsports competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, fielding the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The organization also works in partnership with Hendrick Motorsports through a technical alliance that provides engineering and competition support. Gordon Smith, Mark Hughes, former NBA All-Star center Brad Daugherty, and NASCAR professional Ernie Cope are the team’s owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

For years, Bobby Jones participated in that journey. Fans know the team through Stenhouse’s performances on Sundays. However, the shop workers know the grueling weekday hours required to put that car on the track. By referring to Bobby Jones as “a constant presence,” Hyak Motorsports recognized his contribution to the development of the culture that exists outside of the limelight.

In closing, the crew reminisced about the traits that made him so well-liked in the garage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bobby’s loyalty, kindness, and unwavering commitment will never be forgotten. While we mourn his passing, we are grateful for the memories, laughter, and countless contributions he shared throughout the years. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bobby’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest easy, Bobby. You will always be a part of the Hyak family.”

The NASCAR season will continue, and the No. 47 team will be back at the track next weekend. But for the people who worked alongside Bobby Jones every day, there will be a space in the shop that can’t be replaced. His legacy won’t be measured in race results or statistics, but in the relationships he built and the lasting impression he left on everyone fortunate enough to know him.