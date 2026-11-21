Noah Gragson has never been one to shy away from an unfamiliar challenge. The NASCAR driver has built a reputation on his willingness to throw himself into situations that demand courage, whether behind the wheel or away from the racetrack. But his latest adventure came without a steering wheel, a spotter, or a familiar safety net. Instead, it involved climbing onto the back of a bucking bull and discovering just how quickly a new experience can turn into a physical ordeal.

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The initial excitement was followed by several days of discomfort, with Gragson struggling to move normally even after returning home. Speaking about the experience on a recent podcast, the Front Row Motorsports driver explained why his introduction to bull riding proved considerably more demanding than he had anticipated.

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“I was pretty good there for a couple hours, and then I got to Olive Garden. We went to Olive Garden afterwards in Salisbury, and my neck started getting kind of sore,” Gragson said on The Cowboy Life podcast. “I was like cracking my neck at dinner, massaging my neck, then my shoulder was like killing me for the last week, but really like my whole body, like up in my groin area, like my abdomen, muscles I’ve never used before were, were just, I don’t know, inflamed, or like, I don’t know what the right word is, but that was the craziest experience I’ve ever had.

“I think I’m— it’s been a week now, and I’m finally fully, like, somewhat back to normal. I mean, the first day I couldn’t get this arm past here, it hurt so bad. Luckily, we went down to the Cosmopolitan Casino the other night, and they have these incredible female employees there that have, like a massage thing, and so you put your arms down on the blackjack table, and, like, it’s $2 a minute for a massage on your neck and back, and they got my traps and everything feeling right.”

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Gragson’s introduction to the chutes happened at Davis Rodeo Ranch in North Carolina, owned by former PRCA World Champion bull rider Jerome Davis and his wife, Tiffany. Jerome arranged two bulls for the NASCAR driver after Gragson expressed an interest in trying the sport. The first offered little resistance, but the second provided a considerably different experience.

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Gragson lasted approximately two seconds on his second attempt before being thrown off. He also described getting dashboarded during the experience, making the physical punishment even more memorable. Yet the decision to climb aboard a second bull showed that curiosity had temporarily outweighed caution.

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That is a small window into a sport where eight seconds separates a successful ride from an unsuccessful one. Professional bull riders spend years developing the balance, strength, and technique required to stay aboard an animal weighing well over 1,000 pounds. Gragson’s experience was hardly comparable to that level of competition, but it gave him a firsthand appreciation of the demands involved.

The timing was interesting, too. Gragson had just wrapped up a challenging 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign in the No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford. He finished 31st in the championship standings with 486 points, recording three top-10 finishes and no victories across 36 races. His best results were ninth-place runs at Talladega and Homestead, alongside a 10th at New Hampshire.

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It was another season in which consistency proved difficult to find. Working with first-year crew chief Grant Hutchens, Gragson struggled to establish sustained momentum, although the pair showed signs of progress as the campaign developed. Front Row has already committed to bringing him back for 2027, giving the combination another opportunity to improve.

Meanwhile, another unconventional racing story has been developing around Garrett Mitchell, better known as Cleetus McFarland. The YouTube personality has been steadily expanding his stock car racing résumé, making starts across NASCAR’s national divisions and the ARCA Menards Series.

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His 2026 Truck Series campaign with Niece Motorsports included three starts. After crashing at Daytona and finishing 25th at Michigan, McFarland suffered another early exit at Talladega. He was among eight drivers caught in a Stage 1 accident on Lap 17 after Stewart Friesen’s truck became unstable in Turns 1 and 2. McFarland avoided the initial wreck but was subsequently hit and sent into the inside wall.

His ARCA performances offered more encouragement. He finished second at Talladega after leading laps in a dramatic battle for the victory. At Michigan, he earned his first career ARCA pole but encountered trouble during the race and finished 14th.

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Richard Childress Racing has since announced that McFarland will compete full-time in ARCA in 2027, driving the No. 33 Chevrolet with crew chief Robert Strmiska. It represents a significant step in his development as he moves towards a full-season championship campaign.

For Gragson, however, the immediate lesson came from somewhere far removed from a racetrack. His bull-riding adventure delivered a week of aches and an experience he will not forget. After years of handling powerful machines, he discovered that controlling a powerful animal is an entirely different proposition. Eight seconds in the chutes suddenly looks like a very long time.