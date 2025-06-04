“My Car Was Broken Into”- ARCA Driver Rips Apart Fan’s Entitled Rant With Brutal Reality Check

Brayton Laster didn’t choose pizza as his brand—it chose him. A third-generation racer from Greenwood, Indiana, he grew up watching his dad race figure-8s at the local Speedrome. Every time someone spotted him at the track, he had a slice of pizza in hand. Eventually, people just started calling him “The Pizza Kid.” That nickname grew with him, turning into “The Pizza Man” as he climbed through the ranks of grassroots racing. Now, he races full-time in the ARCA Menards Series with a helmet wrapped like a pepperoni pizza. Pizza is more than a gimmick; it’s a piece of his story.

Despite coming from a family with racing roots, Laster’s journey hasn’t been smooth or easy. At age 12, he became the youngest driver to race a full-size stock car at Indianapolis Speedrome. At 15, he raced in the World Figure-8 Championship. He later switched to dirt late models, slowly building his name at tracks across the Midwest. He didn’t jump into the ARCA Menards Series with money or connections.

Notably, he found his first opportunity through TikTok and scraped together enough sponsorship to make it to Daytona. He finished 13th in his debut, proof that hustle can outrun privilege. Now, years after grinding through local tracks and part-time ARCA starts, Laster has reached a full-time ride. But with that has come criticism. Some fans believe his rise must be thanks to wealth or privilege. However, Laster is not staying quiet as he handed a reality check to a fan when he accused him of living off family money.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brayton Laster didn’t have it easy

Earlier this year, Brayton Laster signed a full-time ARCA Menards deal, stirring buzz in the fan base. The excitement was real, but so were the jealous undertones. A few fans, perhaps misunderstanding the financial landscape of modern motorsports, began assuming that his full-time schedule meant family money and a cushy life. One Facebook commenter went so far as to accuse him of living in a “gated community” funded by wealthy parents.

That’s when Brayton Laster had enough. He took to social media and fired back. “Someone on FB commented how nice it must be having rich parents to support my racing and pay for my house in a gated community. The guy didn’t believe me when I told him I still work a day job here in Indy, and I pay for my own overpriced rent in an 800 square foot apartment outside Indianapolis in a “not so lovely” neighborhood… I’d much rather my parents pay for my racing because that would mean I don’t have to stay awake until past midnight every single night answering and sending sponsorship emails and messages,” he posted on X.

Laster’s words weren’t just emotional; they were backed by a hard history. He didn’t fall into this career. He built it. Brick by brick, lap by lap. He started racing go-karts at age eight. At 12, he became the youngest full-size stock car racer in Indianapolis Speedrome history. At 15, he took on the World Figure-8 Championship. He won Rookie of the Year at Brownstown Speedway and then jumped into dirt late models, World of Outlaws, and eventually ARCA. He even made his NASCAR Truck Series debut at Knoxville Raceway in 2022. Every step was earned, not handed.

In ARCA, his stats may not jump off the page, with zero wins in 19 starts, but context matters. He’s driven for small teams with limited equipment and still managed to outperform expectations. His best finish was ninth at Salem in 2024. And when he’s not racing, he’s at the track working, networking, and staying relevant. In fact he was on the cusp of not making the start at this year’s Daytona race for running with Ilmor spec engine, which put him at the disadvantage.

And then the fans are calling him privileged? They don’t see the midnight hustle or broken glass in his apartment parking lot. Now, with a full-time ride lined up for 2025, Laster has silenced the doubters, if not with wins, then with work ethic. And there’s more good news. Sponsors are finally noticing. After years of grinding, Brayton’s getting the backing he deserves.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

New backers fuel the Pizza Man’s full-time leap

In 2025, Brayton Laster will have more than pizza power behind his race car. He’s secured new sponsorship from Peerless Pump, an Indianapolis-based company with unexpected ties to Laster’s family. His grandmother and step-grandfather worked there in the 1970s and spent decades with the company. That personal connection made the deal even sweeter. Notably, the pump manufacturer will sponsor three ARCA Menards Series races: Charlotte, Dover, and Lucas Oil Raceway.

“It’s a really crazy deal how everything came together. When he said it was Peerless Pump Company, I absolutely lit up, unbeknownst to the person who reached out to me, or anyone else, probably at the company. Once that connection was established, everybody was all-in to make this happen,” Laster said. However, Peerless Pump isn’t the only name that joined Laster’s team. Earlier this season, AM Manufacturing, a company that makes dough-processing equipment, signed a sponsorship deal with him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

They backed his No. 0 Chevrolet during the season-opening Ride the ‘Dente 200 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15. “With a field of top drivers… AM Manufacturing is proud to support ‘The Pizza Man,” said Greg Johnson of AM. The synergy between pizza, dough machines, and Laster’s brand couldn’t be more perfect. As Laster continues his full ARCA season, these new sponsors bring more than logos, they bring momentum. With every sticker, his dream stays alive.