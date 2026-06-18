“My Dad & I Carry the Same Name”- Jesse Love Pens Emotional Message as He Addresses Truth Behind RCR Departure

Some might say that he’s still too young, but despite his age, Jesse Love seems to understand the power of dreams better than most. He is envisioning something that not just him, but his father also dreamed of back in the day, and through the immense progress that he has managed to make in these past seasons, Love will finally be watching that dream come true.

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Here’s the thing: Love is prepared to make his full-time NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2027 season with Wood Brothers Racing. The team signed him as Josh Berry‘s replacement, and although he was backed by a far more competitive team, he had to bid farewell to Richard Childress Racing to make his move to the Cup Series. Now, while some might feel it’s a bit rushed, the weight of his dreams seemed to silence the critics.

“To realize a dream,” he wrote in his latest X post. “ Everything I’ve ever done, I’ve done to realize this dream. I’ve always believed that the relentless pursuit of a goal can be accomplished through obsession. With the right people around you, the right mindset, and the determination to wake up every day and is too tall to climb.

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“No part of this has been easy, and no part of it has been done alone. The dream might have been mine, but the work was everybody’s. So many people have given me their all throughout this journey, and today is for all of them.

“My dad and I carry the same name, and we’ve carried the same dream for as long as I can remember. Today, that dream becomes reality. Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey. And thank you to the Wood Brothers, Team Penske, and Ford for believing in me beginning in 2027.”

Jesse Love is certainly not the first one in his family to pursue racing as his full-time career. His father, Jesshill Love, is a former midget racing champion. Like many other drivers at his time, he too dreamed of racing in NASCAR’s Cup Series. However, the competition was far too fierce for everyone to make it, and unfortunately, he didn’t.

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But when his son made it to the bigger leagues without any issues, driving through the field, showcasing excellent racecraft, winning championships, the father knew he could fulfil that dream, at least for himself. And that is exactly what Jesse Love will do next year.

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Earlier, however, he was expected to stay in the Chevrolet pipeline and make the dream come true with RCR. In fact, he was understood to be Kyle Busch’s successor in the #8, if he had plans to move somewhere else. But with his sudden passing, the team went on to bring Austin Hill a bit early to the Cup races, as he competes in what is now the #33. Understandably, Love did not have a lot of options remaining for the future, and it was expected that RCR might end up signing Noah Gragson instead.

The silly season had been living up to its name, and just at the same time, Josh Berry announced that he would not be returning to the Cup Series with the #21 next year, leaving his future in darkness. But that meant the team needed a new driver, and Love, considering his very successful record so far in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, was the one they decided to go with.

Understandably, it wouldn’t have made sense for Love to give up this opportunity for a different one that might or might not have come with Richard Childress Racing. Although the team has backed him for years, it was hard to confirm if they were to sign him next year. And so, he had to make the sacrifice and move to the Ford pipeline instead with WBR.

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Jesse Love could be the asset the Wood Brothers need

Wood Brothers Racing is one of the oldest teams on the current Cup Series field. However, they haven’t been competitive in a long time. A sharp decline in performance followed them after the 2019 season, and although Harrison Burton managed to pull off a few surprising runs, he was replaced by Josh Berry. The latter also managed to win a race last year, but for the most part, his runs were far out of the top 10, even the top 20, many times.

But with Jesse Love joining, the only thing he lacks is experience. Throughout his career, he has proven to be one of the most promising prospects in the sport. When he debuted in the NOAPS back in 2024, he was soon to clinch his first victory, that too at Talladega. Then the 2025 season followed, when he faced an immense battle with Connor Zilisch for the Xfinity Series championship. Although the latter did manage to win far more races, it was Love who won the title.

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But the more interesting aspect here is what Jesse Love brings to Wood Brothers Racing. The team is in dire need of a driver who knows how a winning team operates, and although RCR might be far from winning in the Cup Series, they have been quite competitive at the front of the field in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and Love has been making the most of that competitiveness.

As he parts from the team at the end of the season, he would carry with him that experience, which could help Wood Brothers get the edge they’ve needed for the longest time. This would not only help them get a better understanding of what is lacking on their end, but also perhaps improve and make a better impression in the field.

And for Love, this could mean that other teams, better than RCR, notice his talent and sign him in the future. If that were to happen, his leaving RCR to fulfil his dream would be completely justified.