“My List Is Getting Smaller”- Ty Majeski Targets Another Crown Jewel After Winchester 400 Win

It is safe to assume that 2024 Truck Series Champion Ty Majeski is looking to collect crown jewel victories like infinity stones! The NASCAR Truck Series may have come to an end, but the racing never stops… This weekend ensures that all participating drivers put their best foot forward as they gear up for the All-American 400 crown jewel, and Majeski had no qualms admitting that he’s definitely eyeing that.

The 31-year-old is no stranger to making headlines, take the Winchester 400 last weekend, for example. The Seymour native absolutely dominated the late-model race. Leading roughly 87% of the race is no easy feat, but he made it look like a walk in the park.

Ty Majeski looks for success at the All-American 400 race in Nashville

Speaking to Steve Taranto, Ty Majeski sounded more than prepared. He said, “Well, we’ve been trying to you know, get that Winchester 400 for you know, a couple of years now and I’ve had great, great race cars there with everybody at Michael Hinde Racing. And this year was finally our year. We put it all together and that race is so difficult to win just with nutrition, all the variables that go around along with racing 400 laps around Winchester.”

“Yeah, you know, excited to be here this weekend and have a shot. Another crown jewel. This is one of the last, last true crown jewels that I have on my list of want to win. So my list is getting smaller and smaller,” Majeski concluded.

Majeski had entered the 54th running of the Winchester 400 at Winchester Speedway fully intent on taking the crown that had eluded him, as he had finished second to Cole Butcher the previous year. Once the green flag dropped, he didn’t look back. Majeski led an impressive 350 of the 400 laps.

Michael Hinde Racing and its crew from Hamke worked diligently with prior years’ packages, tightening the setup and delivering a car that finally matched his ambition. So, when everything clicked this time, from the engine to the car setup and pit strategy, he was uncatchable. And fresh off that victory, the 31-year-old driver is more than ready to make a comeback at the All-American 400 this weekend. However, the Truck Series ace hasn’t found much luck at this track.

The last time Majeski ran in the All-American 400 was in 2023, where he finished 11th, a decent, commendable effort, as he completed 295 of the 300 laps. And today, the Truck Series ace has managed to push out an 11th-place qualifying effort for Sunday’s main race as he looks forward to finally winning here.

Ty Majeski has cemented his legacy in short track racing with multiple victories at the Snowball Derby. His triumphs, first in 2020 and again in 2023, stand as a pinnacle of Super Late Model racing, held annually at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.

Winning the Derby once is career-defining; doing it twice puts Ty Majeski among the elite. The 2023 victory is particularly symbolic, as he out-drove some of the best drivers in the country, showcasing his precision and patience over 300 grueling laps.

Despite losing out on the Truck Series championship repeat attempt at Phoenix last weekend, the 31-year-old driver has dusted off any sense of rustiness and grief and is now ready to get back in the car. However, getting an All-American 400 win isn’t easy, and Ty Majeski will have to battle a field of veterans.

Which drivers are participating in the All-American 400?

The stage is set for one of the biggest weekends in Super Late Model Racing, a true showcase of veterans, champions, and rising stars. Joining Ty Majeski is 2024 Tour Champion Casey Rodrick, who returns to Music City in the Rette Jones Racing No. 30.

Defending All American 400 winner Jake Garcia will look to make it two in a row after last year’s crown jewel triumph; however, according to recent reports, the 20-year-old driver has withdrawn from the event due to a terrifying crash in late models. It was caused by the left rear axle tube snapping in half.

As Garcia works on his recovery, Cole Butcher, this season’s ASA STARS National Tour points leader, is joined by the ever-formidable Stephen Nasse, a two-time Southern Super Series champion with two All-America 400 trophies already to his name.

The field runs deep with both national standouts and local heroes.

Dawson Sutton arrives as one of the hottest young drivers in the country, fresh from a runner-up finish in the Winchester 400. Gabe Sommers brings the momentum of multiple Midwest titles, while Austin Nason returns with victories in the Joe Shear Classic and Howie Lettow Classic under his belt.

They’ll be joined by Derek Kraus, ARCA West champion and Food Country USA 300 winner, and Derek Thorne, the six-time SRL series champion and Snowball Derby victor. The roster also features the standout Kasey Kleyn and 2024 ASA STARS Rookie of the Year Kyle Steckly.

The All-American weekend promises more than high-octane racing. The festivities began on Thursday, November 6, with the El Bandito Yankee tequila championship kickoff party at Kid Rock’s Big Honky-Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse, followed by practice and local features on Friday.

Saturday brings CorvetteParts.net Pole Qualifying and a full slate of support races, leading up to Sunday’s grand finale, the 40th running of the legendary all-American 400, closing the 2025 season in style.