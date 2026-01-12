NASCAR 25 Hit With Great News as Industry Experts Confirm Return of Racing Games in 2026

When iRacing released NASCAR 25 in October, the fans of the franchise were finally able to enjoy their favorite sport in a new way. It came at a time when the fans were fed up with not having a good racing game. In comparison, both F1 and MotoGP fans have amazing games representing their sport. But when it comes to NASCAR, the fans didn’t really have a flagship title that they could rely on.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

All of that changed with NASCAR 25. Though it has a mixed reception, where some fans praise its renewed realism and excitement, and others have been critical about its execution and lingering flaws. But there’s good news for fans beyond just this game.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR insider talks about the return of racing games in 2026

If you are a regular gaming fan, chances are that you already know the state of the industry. For years, gamers and fans have faced stagnation in the racing genre. There has hardly been a new racing game title that made its mark in the genre.

NASCAR 25 was a fresh start for many fans who were bored with the plain old formula in the genre. iRacing’s expertise in developing racing games helped NASCAR 25 bring good gameplay for NASCAR fans with their favorite teams and drivers.

The game allows players to fully experience the NASCAR driving experience. It includes content from the ARCA Menards Series, all the way up to the Cup Series. The laser-scanned tracks are the cherry on top for the authentic driving experience available to the players. Though it’s been criticized by a faction about steering wheels having little realistic feel, or ghosting in multiplayer cars, it’s somehow doing its job.

ADVERTISEMENT

But NASCAR 25 is not the only end. The gaming industry is looking forward to some good news for the 2026 season. Especially when it comes to the racing games genre. In a post shared on X, Adam Stern quoted, “After years in a rut, the genre is coming for the mainstream again,” talking about the potential that the racing genre has this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

One of the biggest releases in the racing games category is hardly hidden at this point. Earlier on, Playground Games released the trailer of their newest addition to the gaming world–yes, you guessed it right–it’s Forza Horizon 6. Following up after the massive success of FH5, FH6 is set to deliver the exhilarating racing experience to fans once again. Only this time, the action is going to be all about Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

A huge gripe that gamers have with the current market of racing games is the lack of appeal and variety. The same old franchises take the crown every time, leaving the players with a very small roster of games to choose from.

For the bored and unimpressed fans, 2026 promises some amazing concepts like Star Wars: Galactic Racers, Screamer, Over the Hill, and iRacing’s Arcade. And if that wasn’t enough, the old school fanboys will also be able to play the new Wreckfest title in 2026. Wreckfest’s sequel is expected to build on the glorious crashing and bumper-banging gameplay of the previous entry.

ADVERTISEMENT

iRacing to expand mainstream motorsports portfolio with INDYCAR

iRacing is not a new entity in the world of gaming and motorsports. It is currently one of the biggest racing games. iRacing promises a unique blend of competition and highly accurate simulation gaming for the players. It allows them to truly experience the thrill of racing without getting out of their house.

For any game developer, securing the rights to a major title linked to mainstream motorsports series is always good news. It becomes better when they can deliver on the promise and actually end up creating a great game. iRacing was able to do that with NASCAR 25 last year. They also claimed record-breaking sales once the game went live in the stores.

But that’s not it. iRacing has secured another big name for its portfolio. With their newest game focusing on the INDYCAR series, iRacing is ready to rake in more fans and profits. In the world of motorsports games, there is hardly any competition to the mainstream titles like F1, MotoGP, Assetto Corsa, and Gran Turismo.

ADVERTISEMENT

iRacing’s aggressive strategy is to go beyond its standalone motorsports simulation game and use the fan following of these mainstream titles to increase its reach. Both NASCAR and INDYCAR enjoy a cult following in the United States. To utilize the absence of a good racing game that truly represents this series is a really good move.

Have you already tried the NASCAR 25 video game? Let us know your experience below.