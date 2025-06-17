NASCAR All but Abandon Over $50 Million Event as Mexico Resurrects Their Stained Legacy

“Right now, a 38-race schedule this year. We’ve had one weekend off for the entire year. We can’t do this. Michigan, Mexico City, back to Pocono, can’t happen.” Jeff Gordon voiced his frustration with the grind of NASCAR’s packed calendar, and he’s not wrong. Between cross-country travel and near-weekly commitments, the current Cup schedule barely gives teams time to breathe. Let alone fly across international borders! Yet, against that brutal backdrop, NASCAR just pulled off one of its most memorable weekends in decades.

The return to Mexico wasn’t just another stamp in the international passport; it was a statement. With corporate sponsors watching, skeptical fans holding their breath, and logistics on the edge, NASCAR gambled big. And surprisingly? They might’ve just found something more valuable than another temporary showpiece. Something rooted, roaring, and most importantly, sustainable.

NASCAR eyes a sustainable future abroad

By the time the confetti fell and sombreros were tossed skyward, NASCAR’s Mexico City weekend had made one thing crystal clear. It wasn’t just a one-off international showcase; it was a roaring success. Fans packed the grandstands at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, cheered passionately through two thrilling races, and showed NASCAR just how powerful global outreach could be.

“We’re very hopeful to be back here in the future,” said NASCAR Executive Ben Kennedy, citing the electric atmosphere and overwhelming fan engagement. “That’s what these events are all about. We want to be able to create great racing for all of our fans across the US and around the world,” he further explained, revealing NASCAR’s intention behind such events.

NASCAR analyst Eric Estepp captured the sentiment perfectly. “It’s awesome that every now and then, NASCAR is able to break up their usual routine and do something special, do something unique, reach out to a different demographic, different fans than they typically tailor to.” And he’s right! The past few years alone saw the revival of grassroots classics like Bowman Gray and North Wilkesboro. But Mexico City took that nostalgia and fused it with international ambition. NASCAR stepped outside its comfort zone for the first time in decades and stuck the landing.

But more importantly, Estepp emphasized, “It feels sustainable, unlike the Chicago Street Race, which reportedly costs upwards of $50 million a year just to put on.” The Chicago Street Race is one of the most expensive and logistically demanding races on the NASCAR calendar. To organize the event, streets need to be closed well in advance. Then there are permit fees, government clearances, event production costs, and more. Unsurprisingly, NASCAR has not renewed its three-year deal with the event, which would see the last rendition run in 2025 until any further updates.

As things stand, Mexico City probably has a brighter future on the Cup Series calendar than the Chicago Street Race. NASCAR COO Steve O’Donnell said in December 2024 about the Chicago event: “For us, we’re just looking at 2025. It’ll be the third year of a three-year run, and each year we’ve wanted to build upon the momentum that we have.” This momentum was provided by Shane van Gisbergen, as he stunned the world by winning on his Cup Series debut in 2023 at Chicago, and he managed to replicate those heroics in Mexico City, too!

via Imago July 2, 2023, Chicago, Illinois, USA: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Driver, KYLE LARSON 5 races for position through the city streets for the Inaugural Grant Park 220 on the Chicago Street Course. Chicago USA – ZUMAries 20230702_mda_a161_230 Copyright: xLoganxTxArcex

“I thought the quality of racing Saturday and Sunday was great,” Estepp said, and few would argue. Saturday’s Xfinity race featured an emotional win by Daniel Suárez, after he started dead last in a backup car and willed his way to the lead in front of an electric crowd. It was complete with a piñata-smashing celebration. Then, Sunday’s Cup race saw SVG navigate rain and chaos for another road course masterclass, recording the largest margin of victory (16 seconds) in a Cup Series race since 2009! The on-track product was unquestionable.

While official figures for the Mexico race haven’t been made public, looking at the ticket sales, merchandise buzz, and low setup costs, it’s clear that the Mexico weekend delivered big financially as well. As Estepp noted, “I think today was proof enough of the concept that this can be a sustainable regular stop on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.” And in an era where even crown jewel events like Chicago face financial scrutiny, that might be the biggest win of all.

The logistical nightmare that is the Chicago Street Race

Despite being trimmed down over the years, the 2025 Chicago Street Race remains a logistical heavyweight. Coming off the successful and smooth-flowing Mexico City weekend, it’s hard not to notice the contrast. This year’s Chicago race is set for July 5–6 at Grant Park. Although NASCAR and city officials have made progress in reducing disruption, the setup now takes 25 days instead of the 43 days in 2023.

This, still, is a sizable interruption. According to city data, this reflects a 28% decrease in traffic impact compared to the first edition. But even then, that’s nearly a month of phased closures. The first closures begin June 19. Balbo Drive between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be shut down at 12:01 a.m. From there, a wave of restrictions follows.

Curb lanes along Columbus Drive will be closed the next day. By race weekend, major arteries like Michigan Avenue, Columbus Drive, and Lake Shore Drive will be completely closed off to traffic. While NASCAR and Chicago maintain that over half of Grant Park remains open, it’s little comfort for downtown commuters and businesses affected during the busiest weeks of summer. Popular spots like Maggie Daley Park and the Museum Campus stay accessible, but navigating to them becomes a challenge.

To manage the chaos, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) has urged residents to rely on public transport and monitor the OEMC mobile app or the NASCAR Chicago website for real-time updates. Even with streamlined execution, full demobilization isn’t expected until July 14. This is one full week after the final checkered flag. In contrast, Mexico City’s facility was ready-made, efficient, and race-ready without disrupting a major metro’s daily rhythm.

So, will NASCAR prioritize cost efficiency over logistical hurdles? Only time will tell.