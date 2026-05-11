NASCAR All-Star Race: Fan Ballot, How to Vote, Race-Qualification Criteria, Prize Money & More

The 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race is officially headed to Dover Motor Speedway, and with it comes one of the biggest format shake-ups the exhibition race has seen in years. The annual million-dollar showcase moves away from North Wilkesboro Speedway after a three-year run and lands at the iconic “Monster Mile” on Sunday, May 17 (1 p.m. ET, FS1, HBO Max, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

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Unlike a traditional NASCAR points race, the All-Star Race exists purely for entertainment, aggression, and bragging rights. There are no playoff implications and no championship points at stake. Instead, drivers battle for a $1 million prize and a place in NASCAR history. That freedom often produces some of the wildest racing of the entire season, with drivers willing to take risks they normally would not attempt during a regular Cup Series weekend. But 2026 won’t just feature a new venue. NASCAR has completely revamped the format as well.

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NASCAR All-Star Race format

The biggest change for 2026 is the elimination of the traditional All-Star Open race. Instead of drivers racing separately to transfer into the main event, the entire weekend will revolve around qualifying and segmented racing. The main event itself will now consist of 350 laps broken into three separate segments:

Segment 1: 75 laps

Segment 2: 75 laps

Final Segment: 200 laps

Qualifying on May 16 will play a huge role in setting the tone for the race weekend. Drivers will first complete one full-speed lap around Dover’s one-mile concrete oval before entering pit road for the Mechanix Wear Pit Crew Challenge.

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During the challenge, pit crews will perform a four-tire pit stop with no fuel added. Drivers will then race back to the start-finish line, with total qualifying time measured from green flag to checkered flag. The fastest pit crew without penalties wins the Pit Crew Challenge and helps determine pit selection order for the All-Star Race.

Following qualifying, the entire field will compete in Segment 1. Then comes one of the most chaotic twists NASCAR has introduced in years: the lineup for Segment 2 will invert the top 26 finishers from Segment 1, while the rest of the field lines up by finishing order.

Who qualifies for the 200-lap segment?

The final 200-lap shootout will narrow the field down to just 26 drivers.

Those automatically eligible include:

Race winners from the 2025 and 2026 NASCAR Cup Series seasons

Former Cup Series champions competing full-time

The winner of the Fan Vote

The remaining spots will then be awarded based on the lowest combined finishing positions across Segments 1 and 2.

This creates an entirely different strategic challenge. Teams can no longer simply focus on one portion of the race. Consistency across both opening segments becomes critical if drivers want to survive into the final battle for the million-dollar prize.

NASCAR fan vote

One of the most popular traditions tied to the All-Star Race remains the Fan Vote. Fans can vote up to five times per day per unique email address, with voting officially closing Sunday morning at 9 a.m. ET. NASCAR Fan Rewards members will also receive a one-time 25-point bonus for their first vote.

As of May 11, the top five vote-getters in alphabetical order are:

Alex Bowman

Chris Buescher

Noah Gragson

Ryan Preece

Connor Zilisch

The Fan Vote has become one of the most unpredictable and entertaining aspects of All-Star weekend because it gives fans direct influence over the starting field. Popular drivers with massive online followings often rally huge support campaigns in the final days before voting closes.

Noah Gragson has dominated the category recently, winning the Fan Vote in each of the last three seasons from 2023-25.

Christopher Bell returns as the defending driver

Christopher Bell enters Dover as the defending All-Star Race winner after capturing the 2025 edition at North Wilkesboro. But with the race shifting to Dover and NASCAR introducing a dramatically different format, there’s a sense that absolutely anything could happen this year. Between the segment inversions, qualifying pressure, pit crew emphasis, and the million-dollar stakes, the 2026 All-Star Race already feels less like a normal NASCAR event and more like controlled chaos waiting to happen.

And honestly, that’s exactly why fans love it!