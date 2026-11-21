It is often said that a racecar driver is only as good as his last race result, and that certainly seems to be holding up for William Byron, who, compared to teammate Kyle Larson, was nowhere in 2026. Coupled with a recent personnel shakeup for the No. 24 crew, many are left wondering about Byron’s future at Hendrick Motorsports.

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“Is William Byron falling out of favor with Hendrick Motorsports? Because I feel like there’s always a situation with Hendrick where there’s a fourth car that is kind of the one that gets forgotten about. And it has been Alex Bowman recently,” questioned prominent journalist Eddie Kalegi on a recent episode of the Motorsports Today podcast.

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Byron’s efforts in 2026 have not matched up to his success with HMS in years past, with the North Carolina native only managing to win one race late this season, in comparison to his six wins in 2023, followed by three in each of the consecutive years.

“There’s always been that guy that gets forgotten about. And I’m fearful that for William Byron, we’re starting to see some moves happening here that he’s kind of fallen to the bottom of the totem pole here,” added Kalegi, alluding to how Byron’s long-term future might be compromised since he ranked third in terms of wins across the HMS stable, with only Alex Bowman behind him.

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“I think he’s the third car for sure. This season definitely cemented he’s the third car. I feel like even going into the next season, Bowman is probably still going to be the fourth car, unfortunately,” replied podcast co-host Tyrell Baker.

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However, if we compare Byron’s performance to Chase Elliott, who would inherit the spot after Kyle Larson won his second consecutive title this year, it has to be noted that while Elliott has two wins in 2026, neither of them came during the postseason.

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The No. 24 crew’s single victory came at Martinsville, the second-to-last race of the season, and at a track that they have dominated previously. Despite Byron being a championship hopeful and not a full-blown contender in the Chase, he still finished ahead of Elliott in the final points standings, in P8 compared to Elliott’s P12. Neither driver posed a title challenge, but Byron and team seemed to pick up speed towards the end of the year, whereas Elliott lost steam after the regular season.

Alex Bowman, on the other hand, has been on the dormant side of the field when compared to his teammates, and that drew the comparison in the first place. With him set to retire at the end of 2027, and Connor Zilisch stepping in, Kalegi also argued that this might be a sign of things to come for Byron and his priority among his teammates.

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“I feel like establishing (Rudy) Fugle with that 48 team, that’s going to be the crew chief for when Connor Zilisch steps in is almost planting the seed that once Bowman leaves, William Byron, you’re the guy that’s the odd man out right now. And you’re going to become that fourth driver once Bowman has gone,” opined Kalegi.

Connor Zilisch’s time in NASCAR’s top tier has been difficult, to put it mildly. Ever since the young phenom burst onto the Cup scene after his incredible 2025 O’Reilly Series season that saw him win 11 races, the current Trackhouse driver has failed to leave an impression. Zilisch’s stats point out the contrast, with only two top-10 finishes to his name throughout the season.

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Expecting the soon-to-be Cup Series sophomore to go from a season languishing at the back to being ahead of William Byron, who has been in contention for championships in years past, is frankly unrealistic. There will be a steep learning curve that Zilisch will have to adapt to in 2027, working with a powerhouse team at HMS.

While there is no denying that one out of four entries from Rick Hendrick’s stables always seems to underperform compared to its teammates. Casey Kahne, for example, was put into a team that consisted of heavyweights such as Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon during his time with the team, hence casting a shadow over his results as the two were almost always in title contention during the 2012 to 2017 stint.

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However, the same happening to Byron and his future O’Reilly title-winning crew chief is a stretch too far in our books. Despite Larson’s triumph in the Chase format’s first year, Byron and his strong end to the season could signal a comeback for the No. 24 crew, and who knows, maybe they’ll go on a run as they did in 2023.