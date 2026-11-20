Spencer Boyd never would have guessed that his team, Freedom Racing Enterprises, would be mentioned alongside the words ‘Ponzi scheme’ in 2026. However, as fate would have it, that has come true: owners of the parent company whose brand sponsored Boyd’s racing efforts have been charged with using $170 million of investor funds for personal use in a multi-million-dollar scam.

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Phillip Patrick Williams and Devin Allen Johnson, co-owners of Droplight, parent company of Desnuda Organic Tequila, have been charged in connection with a $600 million Ponzi scheme. The alcohol brand was the primary sponsor for the No. 76 Chevrolet entry in the junior NASCAR ranks for roughly one-third of the 2026 season. The parent company also sponsored Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in America’s premier open-wheeled series, IndyCar, as well.

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“As alleged, Williams and Johnson drew thousands of investors into a $600 million forex scheme built on promises of extraordinary returns, then used new investor cash to pay earlier investors, with the greedy objective to enrich themselves,” HSI New York Acting Special Agent in Charge Pete Gizas told josephsrigley.com.

Charges against Williams and Johnson include using $200 million of investor funds to pay new investors in their fund, Backward Hat, which was founded in 2022.

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The fund’s agenda was to earn its investors a return of 6% per month on their investments in foreign exchange trading, which amounts to more than 100% of annual compounded gross returns in the first year. However, the owners have been charged with misrepresenting how the money has been used, with delusions of investment strategy and returns keeping investors confused and in the dark.

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Out of the $200 million used in Ponzi-like fashion, Williams and Johnson are also alleged to have kept more than $130 million and $40 million for themselves, respectively, for their personal use.

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“The defendants allegedly built a $600 million fraud on false promises and misplaced trust, luring more than 2,000 investors with extraordinary returns while diverting hundreds of millions of dollars for their own personal use. Schemes of this magnitude don’t just steal money; they shatter the financial security of victims,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley.

Both owners are charged with one count of securities fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. The maximum sentences for all three offenses are 20, 20, and 5 years of imprisonment, respectively. Both Phillip Patrick Williams and Devin Allen Johnson have been arrested in Kokomo, Indiana, and Gilbert, Arizona, respectively.

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“We’re aware of the allegations and on a fact-finding mission,” IndyCar team Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s spokesperson told indystar.com. Meanwhile, no comment has been received from Boyd and his NASCAR team at the time of writing.

Despite the murky allegations surrounding one of his sponsor’s parent companies’ owners, Spencer Boyd’s best result with Desnuda Organic Tequila came during the Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway earlier in the year. The 31-year-old finished inside the top 10 with a P9 to his name despite starting way back in the field in P32.

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News such as this often compels us to wonder how racing, being the cost-intensive sport that it is, has a history of attracting spurious sponsorships.

It also begs us to ask the question: does the racing world in general, not just NASCAR or IndyCar, need stricter background checks before letting a possible partner into their sport? Is it even possible for NASCAR or similar bodies to vet an organization to a level of detail that would uncover something like the above?

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NASCAR’s current vetting process does include checks on brand morality, regulatory compliance, and exclusivity conflicts, among other aspects, but we doubt if any of these parameters could ever uncover wrongdoings of this scale.

After all, who can forget IndyCar’s infamous Randy Lanier, and how he funded his own time in the open-wheeled series based on a smuggling empire, rather than traditional sponsorships.