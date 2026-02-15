“We Deserved Better”: NASCAR Champion’s Girlfriend Left Reeling as Luck Gives Up on Her at Daytona

The General Tire 200 ARCA race at Daytona may have gotten a new winner in the 19-year-old Gio Ruggiero, but not everyone left with a storybook ending. It was the same race where the Truck Series star, Corey Heim’s girlfriend, Taylor Reimer, faced an unfortunate fate, which forced her to walk away from the race empty-handed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Reimer’s unfortunate outing at Daytona

In a recent interview with Frontstretch, Reimer opened up about her outing at the Daytona International Speedway, where she spoke about how she was running inside the top 10 and showed a strong pace before the disaster struck.

“Yeah, I mean, my goal going into it was to ride around for the first half of the race, and then pick up the intensity as I go on, especially with being my first super speedway. I wanted to be cautious in the beginning, and I felt like I did just that. As the race went on, I was trying to be more aggressive and do everything that I could to put ourselves in a good position,” Reimer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, Reimer revealed that she faced an electrical issue that cut her Daytona outing short. As a result, she could not finish the race and came home empty-handed, finishing 30th.

“In the end, cars just didn’t fall our way. We had an electrical issue there. I think four to go, we were coming out 11th on the line. So, really unfortunate, but everyone at PRG has worked really, really hard this off-season. So, I hate it for all of them, and my sponsor, we deserve better finish, but that’s just how racing works sometimes,” she further added.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Taylor Reimer made her superspeedway debut with the General Tire 200 in the ARCA Menards Series at the Daytona International Speedway. She drove the #77 BuzzBallz Chevrolet for Pinnacle Racing Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA ARCA Series Race Nov 1, 2025 Avondale, Arizona, USA ARCA West Series driver Taylor Reimer 25 during the Desert Diamond Casino 100 at Phoenix Raceway. Avondale Phoenix Raceway Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20251101_mjr_su5_009

As a professional racing driver herself, she also shares a relationship with Corey Heim, the 2025 Truck Series champion. The couple went public back in 2025, and is regarded as a ‘power couple’ given their professional background and Toyota Racing Development connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heim and Reimer’s relationship came to light during the former’s victory lap celebration at Phoenix Raceway, when she joined him. Besides this, the duo also shares glimpses of their personal life on social media, further establishing themselves as a couple.

While Taylor Reimer had a day to forget at Daytona, her partner, Corey Heim’s Cup Series outing, the Daytona 500 has yet to take place on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corey Heim lauded his team ahead of mega Daytona 500

Corey Heim is all set to compete for 23XI Racing under a part-time obligation. Having cleared the duel and qualifying, Heim will start as one of the four non-chartered entries.

“I’m just super impressed with this 23XI [Racing] group,” Heim told Frontstretch. “I knew we were going to be good, but not top-five good. That’s awesome on their part.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-year-old driver will start alongside Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Riley Herbst, the full-time drivers for 23XI. Prior to this, Heim ran seven times in the most premier form of stock car racing, where he impressed Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s team.

Besides the Daytona 500, Heim will also race in the 12 upcoming Cup Series races at Kansas, Texas, Charlotte, Nashville, Naval Base Coronado, Chicagoland, Indianapolis, Daytona, Darlington, Charlotte, and Homestead-Miami.