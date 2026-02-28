NASCAR Driver Gets Sued by Team Toyota Hours After JGR Lawsuit Proceedings in Court

North Carolina US state flag with statue of lady justice and judicial scales in dark room. Concept of judgement and punishment, North Carolina US state flag with statue of lady justice and judicial scales in dark room. Concept of judgement and punishment, background for jury topics, North Carolina US state flag with statue of lady justice and judicial scales in dark room. Concept of judgement and punishment, background for jury topics, 14.10.2023, Copyright: xMehaniqx Panthermedia36009030.jpg

Stock car racing disputes have kept the courts busy for the last few months. First, it was NASCAR vs. Michael Jordan and Front Row Motorsports. Then, Joe Gibbs decided to accuse his former competition director of leaking confidential information to Spire Motorsports. Not even a day has passed since the court proceedings started for his temporary restriction order, and there is already another one awaiting judgment.

This time, a Toyota team has decided to sue one of its drivers over a contract dispute. The ARCA Menards Series team Nitro Motorsports is suing their driver, Leland Honeyman Jr., over disagreements about which car he is going to race this season. As it stands currently, Nitro Motorsports is accusing Leland of not honoring his contract obligations for driving the No. 15 car instead of his previous No. 20 ride.

In their court filing, Nitro Motorsports seeks a judgment declaring the following:

“(a) The Racing Services Agreement was properly assigned to Nitro 2 and Defendants accepted, acknowledged, and ratified the assignment by executing Amendment 2; (b) the Racing Services Agreement does not give Defendants the contractual right to select or exercise control over the Race Car assigned to Honeyman; (c) neither Plaintiff was contractually obligated to keep Honeyman in the No. 20 Race Car; (d) neither Plaintiff materially breached (or could breach) the Racing Services Agreement by assigning Honeyman the No. 15 Race Car and Crew Chief Danny Johnson; and (f) Defendants are not excused from performing their obligations under the Racing Services Agreement.”

According to court documents, Honeyman was reduced to their part-time team. The reason is indicated to be missed sponsorship payments. In their filing, Nitro states that Honeyman admitted to missing the payments and breaching his contract. Additionally, the Toyota team claims that Honeyman was the one who wanted to rearrange his schedule to part-time status.

Allegedly, Honeyman Jr. agreed to the change and was looking forward to it. Although following the announcement that he is going to drive the No. 15 car, Honeyman’s representative allegedly wrote to Nitro Motorsports, claiming that Honeyman Jr. was not informed of the same. Their concerns reportedly stem from the question of whether the team would provide race-winning equipment to Honeyman Jr.

Additionally, through legal counsel, Honeyman is alleging that Venturini Motorsports has committed material breaches that excuse him from any further performance. He claims that Venturini was obliged to provide a mutually agreeable crew chief and spotter to Honeyman and to make efforts to compete for victories in every race with him. His camp alleges that the team failed to follow the same.

But that’s all about the ARCA Menards series. How are things going for NASCOURT?

NASCAR postpones ruling in Joe Gibbs vs. Chris Gabehart case

On Friday, the court issued no ruling on Joe Gibbs’ lawsuit against Gabehart. The federal judge, Susan C. Rodriguez, a U.S. District Court judge for the Western District of North Carolina, has asked the attorneys of the respective camps to come up with a resolution by Sunday.

If they fail to do so, she will make her ruling in court on Monday. There are no restrictions stopping Gabehart from working with Spire Motorsports this weekend for now. Chris Gabehart earlier released a declaration with some grave accusations against Joe Gibbs.

According to Chris Gabehart, the lawsuit against his name was a form of ‘punishment’ for trying to leave Joe Gibbs. He also accused Joe Gibbs and Co. of lying about his role in the team and stripping him of his power over key decisions. In his declaration, Gabehart also brought up the prevalent nepotism in the JGR camp.

Gabehart calling out Joe Gibbs through his official declaration has left a grave chink in his reputation. The fans are fuming at him as their suspicions about Ty Gibbs receiving preferential treatment in the team are coming true, according to Gabehart’s accusations.