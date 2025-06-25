NASCAR Atlanta Schedule: Lineup, Practice, Qualifying, Tickets, Where & How to Watch

The Pocono race weekend, the final race for Prime Video, saw Chase Briscoe clinch his first win of 2025. On the Xfinity side of things, Dale Jr. led the #88 team to a win, adding another milestone achievement. Next up is Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, a 1.54-mile quad-oval famed for its high banking (28 degrees of banking in the turns and five degrees of banking in the straightaways). More importantly, this will mark the start of TNT’s broadcast stint.

Earlier this season at AMS, Christopher Bell prevailed in overtime in the Ambetter Health 400 on February 23, 2025, edging Carson Hocevar by just 0.015 seconds after a multi-car incident on the final lap froze the field. Bell’s only lap led came on that decisive final circuit. This weekend’s Quaker State 400 will serve as the second Cup race of 2025 at Atlanta, and pre-race odds list Ryan Blaney as the favorite. Meanwhile, several drivers on the playoff bubble, like Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, or Chris Buescher, will be desperate to grab a victory and lock in their postseason bid. However, with the change in broadcasting partner, here’s a quick guide on where you can catch the weekend-long racing action.

Atlanta race schedule and more

NASCAR Xfinity Series Details Friday’s on-track action kicks off with single-car qualifying for the Xfinity field at 3:00 p.m. ET on the CW Network, following a brief practice session earlier in the afternoon. Pre-race coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on CW, with the 45-45-73-lap race green-flag scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. CW streaming via the CW app offers live video, while MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio carry live audio, perfect for fans on the go.

NASCAR Cup Series Details: Cup competitors hit qualifying at 5:05 p.m. ET Friday on TruTV, then regroup Saturday evening as TNT’s pre-race show airs at 6:30 p.m. ET. Leading into the 7:00 p.m. ET green flag for the 60-100-100-lap Quaker State 400. Local cable and satellite packages carry TNT and simulcast through MAX. Fans can also tune into PRN or SiriusXM for full-field race commentary and in-car driver audio.

Off-track, Atlanta Motor Speedway rolls out a full Fan Zone, free to all race-weekend ticketholders, with sponsor activations, driver autograph sessions, live music and stunt shows, simulator rides, and a dedicated kids area. Grab exclusive swag and play for prizes at the Speedway Experience by EchoPark Automotive, and stay connected via “Fans First” Wi-Fi across concourses.

For a premium experience, upgrade to the Ultimate Fan Pass, which includes behind-the-scenes garage tours, a keepsake YETI tumbler, and pit-road access, or relax in Club One suites with climate-controlled seating, gourmet concessions, reserved parking, and complimentary shuttles. Pocono Raceway sold out the grandstands tickets for last weekend’s event, and with new changes at the Atlanta track, something similar is expected this weekend.

Weather forecast, weekend lineup & entry notes

Throughout Friday’s Xfinity program, from the early practice runs through the 3:00 p.m. ET qualifying window and into the 7:30 p.m. ET race start, expect hot, humid conditions with afternoon highs in the low 90s °F and dew points flirting with the upper 60s. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms carry about a 55% chance of popping up between 2:00 and 6:00 p.m., which could briefly delay practice or qualifying sessions and leave the track slick until the moisture clears. By race time, temperatures drop only into the upper 70s, so teams will manage track temperature swings and tire pressures carefully as cool-down laps begin.

Saturday’s Cup events, from the 6:30 p.m. ET pre-race build-up through the 7:00 p.m. ET green flag, should stay mostly dry, with a ~60% chance of evening showers after sunset. Highs will still be near 90°F at sunset, easing into the low 70s by midnight as the 60-100-100-lap Quaker State 400 unfolds under the lights. Light and variable (~5–10 mph) could influence drafting lines in traffic packs, so crews will monitor wind shifts when dialing in aero balance during pre-race practice and pace laps.

As of the latest announcement from NASCAR Digital Media, the Cup entry list for the event remains unchanged from the published list of 39 chartered teams and three openers. No teams have officially swapped drivers or car numbers or made last-minute lineup adjustments, so fans can expect the full complement of seasoned Cup regulars and familiar Xfinity contenders in their usual rides this weekend.