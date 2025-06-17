NASCAR Boss Drops Cryptic Hint on Mexico Return After Controversial Debut

Shane van Gisbergen barely made it to Mexico City in one piece. Two planes failed him. He landed late, exhausted, ill, and without a full crew. The schedule was in chaos. By Sunday evening, he stood on the top step of the podium after dominating one of the most unique races in NASCAR history. Despite everything working against him, from flight delays to illness, SVG smoked the field, winning the first-ever NASCAR Cup points race held outside the United States since 1958.

The New Zealander started from pole and put on a clinic. He pulled away lap after lap, eventually winning by over 16 seconds ahead of Christopher Bell. “Yeah, it was amazing. The crowd was incredible. I’ve never seen fans this passionate. Even when Daniel [Suarez] had no shot in the race, they were going wild for him. People were stoked just to see NASCAR live for the first time,” Van Gisbergen said. After struggling with illness all morning and needing medical help, he battled through to write his name in the history books, again, just like he did in Chicago in 2023.

Van Gisbergen’s drive was the kind of performance that gets remembered for decades. It was all worth it when the checkered flag waved. And now, as the NASCAR caravan returns to the States for its next stop at Pocono, one question hangs in the air: Will NASCAR return to Mexico after this unforgettable weekend? Here is what a NASCAR official had to say.

NASCAR’s leadership keeps fans guessing about future Mexico plans!

Earlier, skepticism surrounded NASCAR’s decision to run a Cup Series race in Mexico City. Security worries, scheduling conflicts, and massive logistical challenges cast a long shadow. But once the engines roared to life at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, most of that doubt vanished. Fans showed up in force. The track delivered drama. The race unfolded smoothly. Now, with the dust settled, fans and insiders alike want to know: Is Mexico City now a permanent fixture on NASCAR’s map?

Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s executive VP and the architect of this international push, addressed the elephant in the room after the race. On the latest episode of the Teardown podcast, he said, “I have nothing to report, but I would love to be back here. This was great. It was an amazing event. I watched Amazon Prime’s coverage, and they’re killing it every week. But there’s something special about being at the track, especially when it’s a new event. I’d encourage anyone, if we come back, to come to Mexico City. It’s a beautiful city.”

Earlier in the post-race press conference, Kennedy’s pride in the event was clear. “Today wasn’t just a race. It was a historic moment for our sport,” he said. Despite travel problems and last-minute scrambles, he pointed to the fans as the highlight. “The energy and passion of the fans here is unmatched,” Kennedy added. With 90% of attendees coming from Mexico, 44% from Mexico City itself, the numbers back his statement. Add to that the massive turnout in the stadium section and frontstretch, and it’s clear the crowd showed up loud and proud.

Notably, this weekend had the kind of storylines NASCAR dreams about. On Saturday, Daniel Suarez won the Xfinity Series race in front of his home crowd. On Sunday, SVG crossed the line first in the Cup Series race. It was the ultimate one-two punch: the local hero and the global superstar. That kind of emotional payoff is rare. Suarez, reflecting on the weekend, said, “Every single thing about this weekend exceeded my expectations. The people, the fans, the excitement. I had expectations… and I personally exceeded those expectations.”

But there’s a flip side. NASCAR’s trip to Mexico came with a price, and not just the financial kind. Delays grounded planes in North Carolina. Crews had to fly commercial last-minute or wait for new charters. Teams were scrambling, short-staffed, and operating on razor-thin timelines. One team even had its communications director unloading cars. That level of strain can’t be repeated week after week. And it raises a concern: was this a one-time showcase or the beginning of a new tradition?

“We learned a lot. Logistics weren’t perfect. There were flight issues, shuttle issues, and delays. But fans were excited. Sponsors were engaged. People showed up. And for us, that’s success,” Kennedy admitted in a press briefing. Still, the reality is hard to ignore. Cup teams had to rush from Michigan to Mexico and now head back to Pocono. That schedule isn’t sustainable without serious changes. So, will NASCAR return to Mexico? The fans are ready. The drivers are in. But the higher-ups remain cryptic.

Jeff Gordon name-drops the next international destination!

When NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon speaks, people listen. And after this past weekend’s success in Mexico City, Gordon offered a tantalizing hint about the series’ next international stop. “I want to go everywhere in the world—England, Germany, South America, Australia, everywhere we can go. But the next thing that makes sense is Canada,” Gordon said while speaking with the media. It wasn’t just a throwaway comment. Gordon’s words came packed with realism.

“We can’t do this—Michigan, Mexico City, back to Pocono. That can’t happen every time. It wears us down. We’ve got to adjust the schedule if we want more of these races,” he admitted. Still, the idea of a Canadian stop gained instant traction. With strong motorsports roots, solid fan support, and easier logistics compared to Mexico, Canada might be the next logical step in NASCAR’s global plan. And with Toronto or Montreal offering top-tier road courses, the foundation is already there.

Gordon’s suggestion may not be official, but it feels like a natural move. As NASCAR looks at its international ambitions, the roadmap may not stretch across oceans just yet; it may first point north to familiar territory. But for now, the Cup Caravan heads to Pocono for the final races of Amazon Prime’s five-race stretch before TNT picks up the broadcasting duties. It will also kick off NASCAR’s in-season tournament, which is keeping fans on edge.