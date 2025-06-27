NASCAR Boss Issues a Call for Help Across America as He Takes Highest Office

NASCAR’s history is steeped in family rule, with the France dynasty steering the ship as chairmen, CEOs, and presidents since Bill France Sr. founded it in 1948. But the sport has also dabbled in ceremonial titles, appointing “honorary commissioners” to shine a spotlight on its legends or hype big events.

These roles carried no real power, just a nod to the sport’s heart and soul. Think Ned Jarrett, the two-time Grand National champ and NASCAR’s ultimate gentleman, who brought class and charisma to events like the Southern 500 and Daytona 500 as an honorary figurehead, his broadcasting charm cementing his legacy as a fan favorite.

Now, in a seismic shift, NASCAR’s breaking tradition by naming its first-ever commissioner, none other than Steve Phelps, the former president who’s been a driving force since 2018. It’s a bold move to align NASCAR with the likes of the NFL or NBA, where commissioners wield serious clout. Phelps recently spilled the beans on his new gig, laying out a vision that’s got the garage buzzing and the sport looking to unite its sprawling pieces. Phelps’ call for collaboration is a rallying cry to reshape NASCAR’s future.

Steve Phelps lays out his vision on CNBC

In a sit-down with CNBC, Steve Phelps didn’t shy away from defining his new role as NASCAR’s first true commissioner. When asked about his primary duties, he said, “I think my role is similar to other commissioners. We are structured differently than stick and ball sports, like the NFL. Roger Goodell has thirty-two owners, that’s who he reports to. We have two owners that own NASCAR, but the race teams are separate. We own a bunch of tracks, there’s a bunch of tracks we don’t own.”

This marks a historic pivot for NASCAR, moving closer to the commissioner-led model of leagues like the NFL’s Roger Goodell or the NBA’s Adam Silver. Phelps, who’s been with NASCAR since 1996 and served as president since 2018, now steps into a big-picture role. The shift started last year when a management shakeup had executives reporting to new president Steve O’Donnell instead of Phelps, setting the stage for this leap.

The job’s no cakewalk. NASCAR’s structure is a tangle of independent teams, track owners, and stakeholders, unlike the unified setups of other sports. Phelps added, “My job as the commissioner, probably the single most important thing is for us to collaborate together with the stakeholders and actually act like a league. So we are not structured like one, but to optimise our success, we really need everyone to understand that vision of where we are going, understand the plan, and then figure out how they can help you do that because it’s in their best interest, because that will lead to optimal growth.”

This is Phelps’ core mission: uniting NASCAR’s fragmented world, teams, sponsors like Coca-Cola, broadcasters like FOX, and manufacturers like Toyota, under one growth-driven playbook. His leadership has already pushed bold moves like the Next Gen car in 2022, the Chicago Street Race, and a 2025 media deal with Amazon and TNT, all aimed at modernizing the sport and drawing new fans. But the track ownership split adds a layer of complexity. NASCAR owns venues, like Daytona and Talladega, through NASCAR Holdings, but heavyweights like Charlotte and Texas are run by Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI), a private outfit in Charlotte.

Phelps emphasized the need for alignment, saying, “It’s super helpful if we can get tracks that we don’t own to act in the same manner with our own tracks and I am not suggesting our tracks do better than other tracks. In many cases, they don’t, but in a lot of cases we do, and it’s really having them understand where we want to take the sport and what role they are gonna play in it.”

Coordinating with independent tracks is a tightrope walk, think negotiating revenue splits or fan engagement for events like the LA Coliseum Clash. Phelps’ push for collaboration is critical as NASCAR chases younger, diverse audiences while keeping its traditional base happy. The partnership with SMI, led by CEO Marcus Smith, is make-or-break.

Phelps put it plainly: “For example, the track group that is the largest next to ours that owns the race track is a company called Speedway motorsport out of Charlotte, North Carolina and their CEO Marcus Smith, his relationship with me and mine with him is really important to make sure that filters down through my organisation and his we are gonna operate as a partner.”

SMI’s tracks, Bristol, Atlanta, and Las Vegas, are NASCAR staples, and Phelps’ bond with Smith drives big wins, like Atlanta’s superspeedway overhaul or North Wilkesboro’s 2023 revival. Their collaboration shows how personal ties can shape NASCAR’s bold future, even when agendas clash.

While this is one way to push the sport, Phelps isn’t shying away from venturing into other domains as well.

NASCAR movie in the works?

Phelps also got fans buzzing when talk turned to NASCAR hitting the big screen. Asked about a potential movie to rival Formula 1’s blockbuster, Phelps shared that discussions are happening around NASCAR-related screenplays with a dramatic flair, though he kept the details locked down.

The idea’s got fans pumped, especially those craving a gritty, race-heavy flick like 1990s Days of Thunder or even the lighthearted 1983 Stroker Ace. Phelps gave a nod to Days of Thunder, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer around the Top Gun era, but was quick to tamp down rumors of a straight-up sequel.

The hype’s real, though fans are itching for a movie that captures NASCAR’s raw intensity, from door-banging battles to the roar of V8s. With F1’s movie, backed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, generating massive buzz, and Tom Cruise’s Days of Thunder legacy still fueling nostalgia, the timing feels perfect. A new NASCAR movie could pull in younger crowds and tap into the sport’s growing mainstream appeal, especially after the Chicago Street Race and international pushes like Mexico City.

Phelps’ tease about “drama-related” scripts hints at something fresh, maybe diving into the rivalries, underdog stories, or behind-the-scenes grit of the NASCAR world. Whether it’s a high-octane thriller or a character-driven saga, the prospect’s got the garage dreaming of Hollywood glory. For now, the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway on June 28, 2025, airing at 7:00 PM ET on TNT Sports, keeps the focus on the track, but a NASCAR blockbuster could be the next big finish line.