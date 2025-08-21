NASCAR Boss Justifies 2026 All-Star Switch to Dover With Bold Claim Over Schedule Change

“Everybody’s like, ‘Man, why in the freak are we going to Dover for the All-Star Race?’ I also had that same reaction.” These words came from none other than Dale Earnhardt Jr. The pioneer in the revival of North Wilkesboro Speedway, Dale Jr. was a heavy advocate for returning the iconic short track to NASCAR’s point schedule. After three years of hosting the exhibition All-Star event, North Wilkesboro will be back as a points race for the first time since 1996. However, another track had to be sacrificed.

NASCAR recently rolled out its 2026 Cup Series schedule, sparking mixed reactions from the community. While positive developments like Homestead’s championship return or Chicagoland’s revival were praised, Dover’s All-Star switch was criticized. However, an executive explained the move.

Another legendary NASCAR track in the rotation

Denny Hamlin, a 3-time winner at the Monster Mile, was the first to react to NASCAR’s schedule switch. And the reasons that he posed were solid. Firstly, he pointed out that there are no track lights at the concrete oval, whereas the All-Star Race is typically a night race. Secondly, he highlighted the fundamental mismatch between Dover’s long-form racing style and the short-run All-Star format. Dale Jr. also agreed with this point and said that is why he’s taking time to come to terms with the idea. What is more, Dover Motor Speedway has a high nostalgic quotient for fans. It hosted two annual events from 1971 through 2020 before moving to a one-race date.

As the Monster Mile loses its single points-paying date for 2026, fans and drivers alike are crestfallen. However, Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s Executive Vice President and Chief Venue & Racing Innovations Officer, offered reassurance. In an interview with Sirius XM NASCAR, Kennedy said that Dover is not the final pit stop for the All-Star Race. This is in line with the sport’s new rotational program. “I would say that even though it’s gonna be the All-Star location for next year, it doesn’t mean that it’s gonna be there every single year, you know? …The Clash, the All-Star Race – both of these venues could potentially be kind of rotational…We’re going to continue to look at a number of options for both the Clash and the All-Star Race, and continue to move it around and keep it fresh for our fans.”

What is more, Ben Kennedy also pointed out the history of other popular tracks hosting the All-Star Race. From 1985 to 2023, the star-studded tracks of Charlotte, Atlanta, and Bristol hosted the race. Hence, Kennedy viewed Dover as yet another legendary track getting the All-Star opportunity for 2026. “I think the All-Star Race has a ton of history…It’s been in Charlotte for decades. You know, the million-dollar purse that we had, it was the biggest thing for our biggest stars competing against each other, the best of our entire field, when you put them at Charlotte Motor Speedway under the lights. It felt like a spectacle. We moved it to Texas, then to Bristol, and then to North Wilkesboro for a few years.”

Despite the criticism from fans, NASCAR is bent on believing the Dover switch was a good idea. At the same time, the sport actively took fans’ opinions in another decision.

Materializing the popular demand

While Dover’s future lies wrapped in doubt, another track got wings. The last time the Cup Series raced at North Wilkesboro in a points-paying event was in 1996. Four-time Cup champion Jeff Gordon won the race. After 30 long years, diehard fans will yet again travel to the western mountains of North Carolina. NASCAR is bringing the 0.625-mile short track back into its points schedule – and this decision was not taken alone. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was one of the many vocal individuals who kept the track in the conversation. In 2023, North Wilkesboro also hosted a points race for the Craftsman Truck Series.

However, the final turning point came, according to Ben Kennedy, when fans expressed their clear demands. The NASCAR executive said, “We had about 70% of our fans, and four out of five 18-to-34-year-olds who asked for North Wilkesboro to move into a points event. So, we’re going to move that into July and TNT’s portion of the season with Dale Jr. in the booth, who I know has been a big advocate of turning North Wilkesboro into a points event. (We’re) excited to make that change for them.” North Wilkesboro will be the fourth of five races covered by TNT Sports. It will also host Round 4 of the 2026 NASCAR In-Season Challenge.

Hence, NASCAR’s decisions have received a mixed bag of responses. As the 2025 season rolls to its final leg, let us see what the following year will bring.