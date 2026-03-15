NASCAR Breaks Up Fight as Ross Chastain Gets Into Physical Altercation With Cup Star at Las Vegas

NASCAR drivers confronting each other after a race is barely a rare sight, and Las Vegas did not disappoint in the recent race. This time, it was Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain as the protagonists, as their post-race movements raised eyebrows.

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Ross Chastain versus Daniel Suarez at Las Vegas?

The drama at Vegas was extended beyond the checkered flag. Following the conclusion of the Las Vegas Cup Series race, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez were involved in a heated scuffle. As seen on the dashboard footage from Chastain’s #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 car, Suarez approached the former to confront him and have a word about the race.

However, the reason behind the move has yet to come out, but as per pit reporter Dalton Hopkins on X, Chastain asked Suarez to “get out of here.” Moreover, there were no major incidents, wrecks involving the two, or even minor shoves.

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But, some speculate that Chastain’s move in the last few laps left Suarez unhappy as the Trackhouse Racing driver dunked and moved past the latter, risking a wreck. However, none of the drivers faced a race-ending situation.

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In the end, Ross Chastain finished the race in 17th place, just ahead of Daniel Suarez. None of the drivers managed to earn a big result as they started from 13th (Suarez) and 17th (Chastain) places, respectively.

Chastain and Suarez were teammates at Trackhouse Racing until 2025, before the latter moved to Spire Motorsports this season. To replace Suarez, Spire hired Connor Zilisch under full-time obligation.

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As a result, there have been no major incidents between them. While none of the Trackhouse or Spire Motorsports drivers won the race, it was Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin who shone the brightest.

Hendrick Motorsports duo Chase Elliott and William Byron came home in second and third places, while JGR stars Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs wrapped up the top five. Chris Buescher, Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe, Bubba Wallace, and Brad Keselowski completed the Top 10.

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JGR star Denny Hamlin back to winning ways, snatches Las Vegas victory

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin won the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, and with this, he claimed back-to-back races at the track. Having started his race in second place, the #11 driver dominated the race before taking the checkered flag.

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“I don’t know if we’re much different than we were last year, and we won the most races last year,” an elated Denny Hamlin told FOX after the race.

Notably, he won the 2025 South Point 400 race here, one of the six races he won last season. Carrying his good record at this track on Sunday, Hamlin finished stage 1 in third place and stage 2 in fifth. In the final stage, he stormed back to pick the 61st NASCAR Cup Series race win of his career.