NASCAR Brickyard Fan Guide: Tailgating, Camping, Events, Cooler Policy, Parking & Prohibitions

Indianapolis Motor Speedway, otherwise known as “The Racing Capital of the World,” has long been a centerpiece of motorsport in America. Since hosting the first Brickyard 400 in 1994, the famed 2.5-mile oval, with its iconic yard of bricks at the start/finish line, has attracted NASCAR’s finest. Jeff Gordon’s victory in that inaugural race drew a staggering crowd of over 250,000, setting a record for stock-car events at Indy. Through the years, legends like Dale Earnhardt, Tony Stewart, and last year’s hero Kyle Larson have claimed glory here, the latter completing his Indy double by winning both the Indy 500 and the Brickyard 400 in 2024. A win at IMS isn’t just a trophy; it is a rite of passage in NASCAR lore.

Arriving at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway early is more than just good planning; it is a part of the Brickyard tradition. The Speedway’s official website is your go-to resource for updated schedules, gate information, and weather alerts, critical for a venue where afternoon storms have a knack for reshaping race weekends. Whether you are a first-time visitor walking the iconic Yard of the Bricks or a longtime fan tailgating along Georgetown Road, mastering the IMS layout and timing can turn a great weekend into an unforgettable one. Let’s dive into everything you need to know to make the most of your Brickyard 400 experience.

Your ultimate game plan for the Brickyard 400

The green flag for the Brickyard 400 typically drops at 2:00 p.m. ET, but true race-day excitement begins much earlier. Gates open early and, realistically, you’ll want at least 45 minutes to get through security and find your seat once inside. Many fans arrive days early to claim prime tailgate real estate, arraying grills, shade tents, and spirited setups along Georgetown and 16th Street. While trailers aren’t permitted, portable grills and coolers are welcome, creating a festive, communal atmosphere. If you are staying on-site, camping areas open mid-week and include perks like RV dump stations, THOR repair trucks, and showers in designated lots. Quiet hours and low-decibel generator limits help preserve the friendly, neighbourly vibe throughout the weekend.

July at IMS can be intense, expect hot, humid weather that demands planning. Bring plenty of water: there are cooling stations and refill points scattered around, and small coolers (under 18” × 15” × 15”, no glass) are allowed with food and nonalcoholic drinks. Sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses are a given, but don’t overlook hearing protection. Cup Series cars hit ear-popping decibels, and IMS offers rentals if you forget your own. Seat cushions are helpful when sitting through a long race, and scanners, binoculars, note pads, and stopwatches can enhance your experience as you track drivers and lap times.

IMS aims to welcome fans of all ages. If your children are stroller age, bring a collapsible stroller or wagon; they’re allowed on race day and can be stowed under the grandstands. Nursing mothers will appreciate the dedicated stations in the Administration Building basement and the White Flag Room under the Tower Grandstands, where milk storage coolers are permitted. First-aid stations are strategically placed, and sensory-deprivation bags are available upon request for overstimulation, and lost-and-found services are well-organized. Finally, setting the designated meeting point before arrival is smart for groups traveling in separate vehicles.

Long lines at concessions are almost guaranteed, so smart fans pack their snacks. Just follow the cooler rules. Most basic food items are available onsite, but crowd-tested comfort often comes from bringing your own. The Fan Midway and IMS Museum add variety: the recently renovated museum offers air-conditioned relief for kids under 5 (free) and youth (6-16) for $18; adults pay $25. Both the Fan Midway and Kid Zone, located near the track, offer interactive play and driver appearances perfect for families. Gift shops dot the venue, offering merch and memorabilia to commemorate your Brickyard visit.

IMS spans roughly 253 acres with trails of food, facilities, and event zones. You will likely walk far, so comfortable footwear is a must. Pack items with intention: a small day bag or cooler, ear protection, fluids, snacks, sunglasses, and sunscreen. Diaper bags are allowed (no glass), and collapsible wagons double as gear haulers. Seat cushions are recommended and available to rent if you’d rather travel light. Finally, check the Speedway’s regulations ahead of time to avoid prohibited items, and you will be fully prepped to enjoy the thrill of the Brickyard 40 from the first pre-race beat to the final checkered flag.

Favorites and dark horses poised for IMS glory.

Denny Hamlin enters the Indianapolis event with a powerful narrative. 16 starts at IMS without a win, yet he has emerged as the early betting favorite at +400, thanks to his dominant for this year, with four wins in just 21 races and leading the Cup with 10 top-five finishes. Hamlin’s recent Dover victory further underlines his momentum, but Indiana remains a stubborn obstacle, punishingly close yet still unbeaten turf. Still, his consistent record, with a 14.6 average finish, offers cause for confidence. For Hamlin, IMS isn’t just about speed; it is a redemption mission that could redefine his legacy.

Kyle Larson arrives as the reigning champion, having conquered the IMS oval last year in the Brickyard 400’s triumphant return. Known for his dirt-track dominance and stellar Cup performances with 3 wins this season, Larson is the perfect storm of talent and adaptability on IMS’s demanding surface. If this weekend unfolds like 2024, expect Larson to lead the pack again; his victory last year signals that he is more than ready to repeat the feat. On the other hand, Katherine Legge is set to become just the 21st driver to compete in both the Indy 500 and Brickyard 400, and the first woman to do so since Danica Patrick. Therefore, all eyes will be on the boundary-breaking star.

But among the storylines heating up at IMS is the thrilling showdown between Ty Dillon and Ty Gibbs, who have earned the right to face off in the final round of NASCAR’s inaugural In-Season Challenge. Head-to-head, Gibbs holds the edge during the Next Gen era (55 wins to Dillon’s 24), but Dillon brings more experience on the IMS oval, with five starts compared to Gibbs’ single outing. With a cool million on the line, it is a high-stakes “Ty vs. Ty” duel that adds fresh intrigue to Sunday’s battle. Who will you be supporting?