NASCAR Broadcaster Follows in F1’s Footsteps to Announce Rare Feature to Please Fans

Ask any NASCAR fan, “Why did you start following the sport?” The thunderous roar of the stock car taking rapid turns around the oval is going to be their primary motivation. There’s this thing about an automobile. It talks to you, it screams at you, and it questions you. So when we visit the tracks to watch our favorite drivers reaching inhuman speeds, these sweet sounds are what keep us connected so deeply to the sport. But the world doesn’t truly understand it always.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

They call it a mere sport for entertainment. But you and I both know that the severity of a crash or the excitement of a win can never be truly expressed by narration from a third party. Fortunately for NASCAR fans, this grim issue might come to an end soon. And if everything goes as planned, we can connect to the sport better, watching it on our favorite devices at an advanced level.

Peacock, which streams the races handled by NBC for NASCAR, is bringing a new feature dedicated to the fans of the sport. Now, the viewers will be able to mute announcers and change crowd noise levels during their broadcasts. This will help the viewers to cancel whatever distracts them to focus more on the specific atmosphere they want to create while streaming.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of now, this feature will be limited to streaming only. All of this comes under the platform’s upgrade to new Dolby sound products recently.

If you regularly follow motorsports and have multiple subscriptions, chances are that you are already aware of this feature. The F1TV app allows viewers to stream according to their choice and select the audio they want. What it means is, viewers can choose to follow the onboard of a specific driver and watch them throughout the race, muting the main race commentary.

It helps the community in two ways. First, it brings the viewers closer to the race and event, even though they may not make it to the track, by giving them the ‘true’ atmosphere and sounds of the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Secondly, it makes the sport more popular and encourages the viewers to continue or upgrade the subscription service if they like the feature and broadcast quality.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Clash at Bowman Gray – Practice Feb 1, 2025 WInston-Salem, North Carolina, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron 24 and NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson 5 during practice for the Clash at Bowman Gray at Bowman Gray Stadium. WInston-Salem Bowman Gray Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPeterxCaseyx 20250201_pjc_bc1_064

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What Peacock has done is implement the same feature in a different manner. The key idea remains the same, only the technology and the scenes method have changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the exact implementation of this during the NASCAR event is yet to be explained, we can expect the streaming platform to allow us to focus more on the sounds of the track and the car itself.

It is a major victory for the fans who haven’t been exactly happy with NASCAR’s coverage. There are multiple issues that keep NASCAR fans from purchasing tickets to a race. A large group of NASCAR followers prefers to listen to the race instead of the broadcast commentary or announcers, due to the mess-ups that happen from time to time.

ADVERTISEMENT

For them, this new feature is a chance to feel included. It stops them from feeling alienated from the audience, lucky enough to attend on track.

Talking about NASCAR on NBC, it would be a good idea to stay up to date with the races that are being streamed on Peacock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peacock TV 2026 Schedule: Which NASCAR races will be streamed on Peacock TV

Competing with the vast array of streaming and broadcast partners, Peacock TV will stream some NBC races during the 2026 season. NBC/USA Network will handle the broadcast of the last 14 races on the 2026 schedule. However, Peacock TV will only stream the four races out of the 14. The very race streamed by Peacock TV is the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is the final race of the NASCAR Regular season. Fans should expect to see the regular-season champion crowned during the event when NASCAR returns to Daytona International Speedway.

It is quite unfortunate that the viewers won’t be able to use the new audio muting feature sooner. However, for the Coke Sugar 400, the popularity of Daytona International Speedway is a rare opportunity for NBC and Peacock TV. If their new audio feature works as planned, they can cement their status as one of the most profitable NASCAR broadcast partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Coke Zero Sugar 400 Aug 23, 2025 Daytona Beach, Florida, USA Drivers get the green flag to start the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Daytona Beach Daytona International Speedway Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikexWattersx 20250823_tbs_sk4_324

The final three races that are being handled by NBC are: the Yellawood 500 at Talladega, the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville, and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

What are your expectations about this new streaming feature? Do you think it is going to tip the fans in favor of NBC and Peacock TV?