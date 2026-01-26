NASCAR Broadcaster Raises Red Flag Over NASCAR Schedule as Grandstands Begin to Go Empty

A sport that once boasted on waitlists for season tickets faces a haunting visual now, with empty benches seen at tracks like Richmond and Homestead-Miami. In its prime, the packed venues defined the American sport. But today, while the sellouts at a recent North Wilkesboro tire test bring some hope, it also reminds us of what’s missing from the sport. It’s not the hunger, it’s the shift in the schedule. Something that once turned races into long weekends is now making the industry insiders question its legitimacy.

NASCAR broadcasters explain why grandstands are going empty

NASCAR veteran and broadcaster Jeff Burton has raised a significant “red flag” concerning the sport’s current trajectory, arguing that the industry is effectively hiding its product from the public.

Speaking on the Herm & Schrader podcast, Burton addressed the crisis as the drastic reduction in track time within the schedule. To help teams cut costs on tires and travel, NASCAR has reduced practice sessions to just 20 minutes, frequently having cars show up on Saturday afternoon.

Burton says that this cost-reduction strategy directly undermines the worth of a grandstand ticket. “I think that taking our product away doesn’t seem like the best way to promote it. It hasn’t helped. It hasn’t, you know, I understand there are some advantages in not having as much practice. Some people think it makes racing better.” Burton stated emphatically.

He noted that while the condensed schedule helps the owners’ balance sheets, it leaves the “hardcore fan”, the very people these changes were meant to satisfy, with nothing to watch for the majority of a weekend.

Burton compared NASCAR’s minimal presence to other global motorsports like Formula 1 and IndyCar, which maintain multiple days of on-track activity.

“I’d like to think that there’s going to be a day that we do get back to having cars on track more often than what we currently do. We, of all the motorsports that are televised on a nationwide or worldwide feed, I would say, have the least.” Burton said, making a striking comparison.

“F1 practices their three-day events. IndyCar has multiple-day events. I think we’re on track. Now, race is longer, but I think outside of the race, I think we’re probably on track less,” Burton warned. He signaled how the sport is failing to provide a reason for fans to show up early or stay long.

​Kenny Wallace emphasized this concern, disclosing that track promoters are currently “sharing” their worries with insiders. Wallace notes that those responsible for selling the tickets are growing more frantic, stating, “We’ve got to get some cars on the track.”

The reasoning is straightforward. When the engines are quiet, the stands become vacant. By the time the “main event” occurs on Sunday, the excitement that typically accumulates over days of practice and qualifying has often faded, leaving empty seats that were previously occupied by fans who thrived on the excitement of a Friday afternoon practice.

While the struggle to keep modern fans in the seats continues, the sport is also facing internal pressure to better honor the individuals who built its foundation. And Dale Jr voiced out for them.

Dale Jr. confronts Kenny Wallace for less recognition for deceased veterans

This tension between current logistics and historical reverence was recently highlighted when Dale Earnhardt Jr. addressed concerns regarding the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s induction process.

Much like the current schedule debate, this issue centers on how the sport treats its most loyal contributors. Earnhardt Jr. specifically challenged fellow veteran and broadcaster Kenny Wallace’s perspective on the Hall of Fame ballot, urging a more urgent recognition of deceased veterans who paved the way for the multi-billion dollar industry of today.

​“I don’t see how you’re gonna put somebody in a Hall of Fame every year unless we don’t pay attention to stats. And that’s where I come in,” Kenny Wallace said on Coffee with Kenny.

To which Dale Jr. replied, “Larry Phillips, Ray Elder, Sam Ard, Jack Ingram, Butch Lindley. Ray was a 6-time Winston West champion. Beat the Cup boys twice when they came out west to Riverside. He was racing in NASCAR and building the western foundation of the sport long before it was popular to do so. So many dudes who won hundreds of nascar sanctioned races in their careers.”

The concern Junior raised is that by delaying the recognition of these icons, the sport risks losing the connection to its roots. A connection that historically fueled the passion of the very “hardcore fans” Jeff Burton is worried about losing.

Earnhardt Jr. argued that the recognition of these legends shouldn’t be a waiting game, but a vibrant part of the sport’s current identity. He said that the Hall of Fame serves as the ultimate “bridge” for fans, and failing to honor these legends while their families and peers are still alive creates a disconnect similar to that of a silent racetrack.