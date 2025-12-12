NASCAR Broadcasters Asked to Issue an Apology to Michael Jordan & Co. After Lawsuit Settlement

The NASCAR lawsuit’s settlement has just helped avoid what could have been a long, ugly war between the sport and the teams. Though it’s a settlement, the major decisions like permanent charters and a greater revenue share have gone in the teams’ favor. And while Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing celebrates its achievement, the fans are asking for more.

Most fans were on the teams’ side during the antitrust lawsuit, which made monopoly accusations towards NASCAR. Understandably, there were some who sided with the sport, and the fanbase is now after them for an apology.

What has angered the fans amidst the NASCAR settlement?

It is not a surprise that many NASCAR broadcasters sided with the sport during the lawsuit. This was exactly what Larry McReynolds and Dave Moody did. The two of them criticized 23XI for the lawsuit, also calling it a major gamble. Moreover, 23XI’s young age compared to some of the other teams did not help their argument, either.

“We’ve got an organization that’s been here not even four years that all of a sudden is saying ‘we gotta change the way NASCAR’s run,’” journalist Brett Winningham had reported these words of McReynolds.

Denny Hamlin had also stood up against Dave Moody, who, in Hamlin’s words, attempted to refute 23XI’s legal arguments on air.

“While censorship is a big topic in today’s media world, Channel 90 might be the poster child,” Hamlin had said taking shots at SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for censoring lawsuit comments.

The primary ask, as has been for years, was for the charters to be made permanent. Apart from increasing the charters’ value and giving the teams more financial stability, it made running cars more secure for the team owners. However, it also means that NASCAR would lose some control over the agreement, which they had with renewable charters.

However, the final settlement was indeed made in the teams’ favor. It did end up making the charters permanent, or “evergreen,” as the statement read. While other details of the settlement were kept private, it was understood that the teams benefited from the lawsuit.

But despite this huge milestone, fans cannot just let it go, and now, they are demanding an apology from the sport’s finest.

Fans lash out at Larry McReynolds and Dave Moody

“Are we demanding an apology? Yes. Should he apologize? Absolutely. Will he apologize? Hell Naah,” someone wrote, as fans discussed the possibility of Larry McReynolds and Dave Moody coming out to apologize to Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

As mentioned, it was understood that both Larry and Dave sided with NASCAR. While many other people representing the sport did it, McReynolds made some harsh statements against Hamlin and his associates, which angered the fans.

Now that the lawsuit has come to a settlement, they are simply asking the two to apologize. But not many think that it will happen, as a fan wrote, “I have a better chance of getting a date with Sydney Sweeney than anyone getting an apology from Larry Mac or Dave Moody.”

But some of the fans also think that the statements they had made were used as “rage baits” to get more attention from the general media, by going against the general public opinion.

One of the comments explained this, saying, “Total rage bait designed to get attention. The best thing anyone could do is just not listen or engage in anything they say or do.”

Understandably, for someone working with NASCAR, they don’t really have a choice. If a lawsuit happens, no matter what personal opinion they might carry, they have to side with their employer. This was exactly what Dave Moody did, as per some fans. “Moodys’ paycheck comes from NASCAR, so he’s required to keep his mouth shut.”

However, some seem to have taken a different approach towards their comments, mentioning that they remain “out of touch.” The entire comment read, “I think Larry Mac has became out of touch. I hate to really say that. Dave Moody hasnt had a voice that’s mattered in decades.”

Whatever it is that the fans claim from the broadcasters is understandable. However, for now, the NASCAR settlement still continues to be the main positive news to come out of this whole chaos. The teams can now run in future seasons with much more financial stability and can focus on overall growth.