NASCAR Broadcasting to Move to CBS as Paramount Hands $111B Check to Warner Bros.?

Netflix – Warner Bros. Discovery – Parramount – Photo Illustration The Paramount logo is displayed on a mobile phone with the Warner Bros. Discovery icon seen in the background, in this photo illustration in Brussels, Belgium, on December 9, 2025. Brussels Belgium PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJonathanxRaax originalFilename: raa-netflixw251209_npRSV.jpg

Netflix dropped a major update earlier this week, announcing it was no longer acquiring Warner Bros. While this affected some major broadcasts, NASCAR might be on the way to getting a huge update regarding its streaming. This could mean that the races could be moved to a completely different broadcaster, with Paramount reportedly making a $111 billion bid for the production giant.

NASCAR on CBS?

After Netflix dropped the $80 billion deal to purchase Warner Bros., Paramount has emerged as the most probable buyer. The deal is still not finalized, but there is an important aspect to this for the racing fans. NASCAR’s broadcaster, TNT, is currently owned by WB. Now, if Paramount does step out and purchase an ownership stake in WB, this would mean that TNT would directly come under them.

The interesting aspect? Paramount also owns CBS, which happens to be one of the most popular broadcasters in the United States. Apart from FOX Sports and some other prominent sports broadcasters, CBS has a huge share of the market. Considering how many races from the Cup Series are currently under the TNT rights, they could in the future be moved to CBS instead.

While TNT is a cable service, CBS is a broadcast network. Understandably, it has a massive outreach compared to the former. This would simply mean that more viewers would tune in for the NASCAR races than the current number. This, in turn, would attract more brands and hence, better ad revenue, turning this into a massively profitable deal for Paramount.

WB also owns HBO. So on the other hand, if the HBO Max subscription becomes a part of a single service, then NASCAR’s in-car cameras multi-car streaming (which is currently available on HBO) will move to Paramount+. While all of this is speculation, it could possibly happen if Paramount does sign the deal and take up where Netflix left off.

Sports streaming has become massively popular more recently. Amazon Prime is also a broadcaster for the sport right now. And if nothing else, moving the racing to CBS will only strengthen the network’s overall portfolio. But there could be another massive change that the fans would have to embrace.

Fans’ major issue with broadcasting could finally be solved

One of the biggest issues that the fans have had in recent years is with FOX’s NASCAR broadcast. Apart from the advertisements, random camera cuts, and the graphics (which have now been updated in 2026), a huge issue seems to be with the announcers. Many have claimed that the current booth, consisting of Mike Joy, Kevin Harvick, and Clint Bowyer, is not very exciting.

The fans expressed their displeasure even before the 2026 Cup season started, but there could be a massive change.

Imago May 10, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; TNT broadcaster Kevin Harlan during game four of the second round of the NBA playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn

If the speculated deal goes through and NASCAR does move to CBS, there is a huge possibility that renowned NFL and NBA announcer Kevin Harlan could move to announcing NASCAR as well. He is well-known for the energy he brings to the booth in those sports, and his voice has become incredibly recognizable throughout the years.

Now this is a large speculation, but so is the NASCAR-moving-to-CBS deal. As of now, Paramount doesn’t seem to have finalized the deal with Warner Bros, but that is expected to happen soon. And who knows, the production house might as well make a business decision with motorsports.