NASCAR CEO Exposes OEM Hypocrisy Behind Controversial EV Push

NASCAR’s EV debate has never been as simple as fans make it out to be. The sport faced backlash after NASCAR EVP John Probst suggested exploring electrical technology, but CEO Steve O’Donnell has since revealed something far more telling.

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Speaking about conversations with manufacturers over the last several years, O’Donnell explained how quickly the expectations shifted and how dramatically they reversed.

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“Let me say five years ago, one of our OEM said, if you are not hybrid within the next two years, we are out of NASCAR. Oh, okay, so we’re gonna better start looking at that. Within a year, they said, if you are not electric, we are out of NASCAR,” he said.

That pressure forced NASCAR to begin exploring alternative technology so that it stayed aligned with automaker priorities and chose to build an EV prototype to prove it could adapt if the industry changed direction.

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O’Donnell was clear that this was always about preparedness, not intent. “So what we did was we put that technology in place just to showcase that we could, depending on where the world goes, you got to be ready,” he said.

Ironically, the same manufacturer that pushed hardest for electrification later reacted very negatively when NASCAR actually floated the idea of a dedicated electric series.

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“So then we didn’t say we’re going all electric, but we said we’d put a car together. That same group, then when we presented the potential for an electric series said, well, that seems really dumb, that’s not NASCAR, that’s not entertaining. And we said, we agree,” O’Donnell added.

That experimental approach became a glaring reality for many when NASCAR unveiled an electric prototype based on a crossover utility vehicle body style at the Chicago Street Circuit in 2024. Since then, Ford and Chevrolet have developed branded versions of the concept, and fan reactions have been mixed.

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John Probst had spoken along similar lines while trying to clarify his stance.

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“I think that the gist of what I was saying is that as we plan for our future, it’s our goal to be in the driver’s seat of where we’re going,” Probst explained last week, “and part of that is to not wait until the moment hits you where you have to decide we’re doing this or we’re doing that.”

Using the example of the Craftsman Truck Series – which was poorly received, raising doubts around NASCAR racing pickup trucks but went on to become massively popular – he further said how the executives are simply preparing for commands to come around these ‘what-ifs’.

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And amidst these storylines, Ford Racing also revealed its newest version of a Mustang. With the Ford racing Mustang Cobra Jet 2200, they aimed to push the limits of all electrical performance. Per reports, it delivered intense acceleration, highlighted by an early 6.87-second pass at more than 221 MPH – a mark that stands well above the previous record of 202.85 mph.

But will fans ever fully embrace this new-tech idea? Considering that their favorites are not sold at all, the answer remains far from a ‘yes’.

Dale Jr. pushes back on EV shift

On X, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s initial reaction was just three words: “I hope this never happens.” Then, on his Dale Jr. Download podcast, he laid out exactly why.

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“The O’Reilly Series has got a lot of good things going right now. Viewership is continuously on the rise and our cars, we can all kind of relate to those cars when we look at them and we see them on the racetrack. I think making a switch to anything unlike what we have would be a massive, massive mistake and it would probably be the end of the rise,” he said. “Any kind of change like that, so dramatic as that would be, would destroy the series as we know it.”

Responding to Kenny Wallace o X, he also questioned whether NASCAR’s reasoning truly lined up with current market trends. According to him, if consumer demand actually drives decisions, then the Cup car should already look very different.

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“I don’t buy into this entirely. Or at least I’ve got some questions. The SUV dominates the market at nearly 60% market share, followed by the pickup. Sedans are third and have fallen from 50% to below 20% in the past decade. Why hasn’t the Cup Series then morphed into SUVs?”

He also went a step further on the podcast, offering what he actually wants for the O’Reilly Series instead. “Take that 9-inch rear end out of the car that we

‘re running and make me a modern version of that. Take all the front suspension off of our car and make me a more modern version of that — not an overengineered hub or rear end like we got in the current Cup car,” he said.

The parts availability issue is real, he stressed, and that’s the conversation NASCAR should be having, not electrification. For context, the series is running 15-year-old components that are increasingly hard to source.

Jr. isn’t alone in that position either. Hall of Famer Mark Martin weighed in on X the same day Probst’s comments surfaced.

“They say hope is not a strategy, but that’s really all I’ve got for now,” Martin wrote.

Reporter Toby Christie was even more blunt: “No. Please, just no. #NASCAR.”

The reaction across the garage was unified in a way that NASCAR brass probably didn’t expect. That concern carries extra weight because the O’Reilly Series has become one of NASCAR’s strongest products, especially with rising viewership on The CW.

Jr. also made clear he would walk away from his own team rather than operate under that model. “I’m certainly not interested in that car or that body or any of that,” he said.