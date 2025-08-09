NASCAR Champion Follows in Richard Petty’s Footsteps to Fight for a Great Cause

There are plenty of eccentric personalities in NASCAR, and then there’s Richard Petty, a larger-than-life icon whose influence extends far beyond the racetrack. Known universally as “The King”, his unparalleled success on the track, with 200 race wins and seven championships, Petty has quietly forged a pioneering path in philanthropy, dedicating decades to transformative charitable work. Since founding the Petty Family Foundation in 2008, he has championed causes supporting children’s health, education, and community well-being, raising millions through charity rides, auctions, and fundraising events. One of his most impactful contributions was helping launch Victory Junction, a camp inspired by his late grandson Adam Petty, which opened in 2004 to serve children with serious medical conditions.

This commitment to making a meaningful impact has inspired the next generation of NASCAR legends, including Rusty Wallace. Now in its seventh year, Wallace’s charity ride, in partnership with the NASCAR Foundation and the South Dakota Special Olympics, continues this tradition of giving back. With a goal to raise $500,000, the event in Deadwood, South Dakota, embodies the spirit of philanthropy and community engagement that Richard Petty helped establish within the sport. This legacy of giving sets the stage perfectly for Rusty Wallace’s upcoming ride, a high-stakes event that promises to elevate the cause to a whole new level.

Racing fans come together to uplift communities

The 1989 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Rusty Wallace prepares for the seventh annual NASCAR Foundation and South Dakota Special Olympics charity ride at the 85th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. “It keeps getting bigger and bigger,” Rusty told Mike on the NASCAR Live Wide Open Hotline podcast. “People are coming out of the woodwork wanting to participate in it.” Set for Friday in Deadwood, South Dakota, the ride starts at 3:15 PM at Outlaw Square, a prime spot nestled right next to the Hard Rock Hotel. With major sponsors like Harley-Davidson and El Bandito Tequila backing the event, Wallace shared, “Last year, we raised about $400,000. This year, we’re on track to raise a half a million dollars, $500,000.”

One of the standout features of this event is the auction of the custom-built Harley- Davidson. After around 600 bikers are done with ride, they participate in the auction. Rusty detailed, “That’s when we bring the motorcycle up that we built to auction off. And by the way, last year’s auction off was $160,000, which was big money. We’re hoping for the same this year, at least.” Several other items will also be up for bidding, all contributing to the final goal of collecting the proceeds. “It helps all these kids a lot,” Wallace emphasized. “We work hard on it. We get a lot of money put together.” This blend of community, motorsport culture, and charity continues to resonate powerfully with participants and supporters alike.

Looking back, Rusty recalled the ride’s origins at the iconic Buffalo Chip venue, describing it as “one of the biggest venues on the planet when it comes to motorcycles and people and concerts and things like that.” What started seven years ago as a small effort has grown into a marquee event that connects motorcycle enthusiasts, NASCAR fans, and philanthropists. “It’s called the Buffalo Chips Rescue Wallace Ride,” Rusty explained, “But, the goal, when it’s all said and done, Mike, is to get a half a million dollars in the bank account. Give half of the money to the NASCAR Foundation and half to the Special Olympics of South Dakota.” As the ride prepares to roll again this year, the momentum and commitment behind it promise to continue making a tangible difference.

Both Richard Petty and Rusty Wallace have built their charity efforts on solid foundations of strong sponsorships, strategic fundraising, and deep community involvement. Petty’s foundation, for instance, has seen legendary NASCAR drivers like Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kyle Petty himself join in, either by participating in events or making donations, helping raise millions for children’s health and education. Petty’s ability to mobilize the NASCAR community over decades has set the gold standard. Similarly, Rusty Wallace’s charity ride attracts notable NASCAR figures and fans alike, fueled by sponsors such as Harley-Davidson and El Bandito Tequila, which amplify the event’s reach.

Rusty Wallace’s journey beyond the track

When Rusty Wallace stepped away from full-time racing in 2005, few expected him to fade into the background. Instead, the former Team Penske driver pivoted with the precision of a champion, turning his passion for motorsports into a multifaceted career that keeps him deeply connected to the sport and its community. Rusty embraced broadcasting, becoming a key NASCAR analyst for ESPN and a guest analyst for Fox Sports, where his sharp insights and firsthand experience bring races to life for millions of fans. Beyond the booth, he became a respected mentor to young drivers and a hands-on leader in charity initiatives, most notably the Rusty Wallace Charity Ride at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, which has raised over $2 million for local causes.

Rusty’s post-racing ventures also included team ownership with Rusty Wallace Racing, competing in NASCAR’s Truck and Xfinity Series until 2012, and various business endeavors spanning car dealerships, motorsport consulting, and endorsements such as his partnerships with Harley-Davidson and El Bandito Tequila. His ability to balance business with philanthropy earned him high praise from Rod Woodoff, owner of the Buffalo Chip, who described Rusty as “one of the most gracious and charismatic celebrities” he has met. This blend of charisma and commitment echoes the legacy of Richard Petty, NASCAR’s “King,” who also successfully translated his racing fame into a lifelong mission of charitable work and community engagement.

Like Petty, who used his legendary status to build enduring foundations and support programs for children and families, Rusty Wallace exemplifies how a racing career can serve as a platform for greater impact. Both men have shown that true greatness extends beyond victories on the track into the realms of mentorship, philanthropy, and leadership that inspire generations to come.