NASCAR Champion Issues Blunt Advice to JGR’s Prodigy Driver Days After Receiving Backlash

Joe Gibbs’ upcoming star driver, Max Reaves, proved that you need more than just performance to become a star for the fans, as he went the other way around with his harsh words. He labeled all the criticism as hatred towards him and smirked off the Hickory Speedway after the ARCA race. Yet, there comes a learning moment for all drivers, and he just had his with a former NASCAR driver.

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Joe Gibbs’ driver reflects on advice from NASCAR champion

At just 16, there is no doubt that Reaves has a lot of talent. However, his words and tone in the post-race interview at Hickory did not sit well with a lot of people.

After securing a second-place finish, Reaves said, “We were the best by far tonight. Props to Tristan McKee and PRG; they were good too, but they’re nothing on us. I don’t know what the plan was, I think he was trying to take me and the #77 out, but if you can’t beat them you gotta wreck them.”

As words came out of the microphone, the crowd began booing, but Reaves continued with his remarks.

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“This reminds me of that one interview with Kyle Busch when he, like, cried at the haters, but there’s a reason I am in that car and not one of these other ones, so I am just thankful to my guys for everything, and I love all these haters, that’s my favorite part of racing,” said Reaves.

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Representing Joe Gibbs in any event certainly is a proud achievement. However, it also carries weight, and Reaves was explained the same by Bobby Labonte, the 2000 Cup Series champion and a consultant at JGR.

“The advice was just that I need a little bit of interview work. The racing’s there, the driving’s there, but I’ve just got to work on my interviews a little bit,” Reaves added, revealing what Labonte told him.

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Reaves has built something of a reputation for his rough talk. However, he has been quite competitive on the track. His performance makes sense to sign him with Joe Gibbs Racing, having won races in the ARCA Series, including the East division. At 16 years of age, he has also managed to run the CARS Tour; however, his success from the ARCA races hasn’t followed.

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While he could have a bright future with the team, he might not get the fans’ support if his rough talk continues the way it has this year. However, at 16, he still has a lot to learn and clearly needs to mature as a driver before he can start competing at the highest level.

Why did Busch get the ‘rowdy’ persona and Reaves a reprimand?

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Busch has been in the Cup Series field for over two decades now. Over the years, he developed a ‘rowdy’ personality, especially when he was booed down by the audience, and he ended up making a crybaby face, virtually mocking them. While this wasn’t appreciated, it soon became a part of his personality, and he seemed to gain a massive fanbase with it. But when Reaves compared his criticism to the same, he was only put more under the microscope. Why the difference?

The answer is rather simple. It wasn’t until 2010 that Kyle Busch would go on to do something as brave as that. By that time, he had already proven to be a competitive driver in the highest level of stock racing. Winning a race every season, competing for the title, and being extremely good at outperforming his rivals. He seemed to be perfect for the time, although things have not been great for him this year.

But Max Reaves hasn’t even made it to NASCAR right now. He is still racing in the ARCA Series. No doubt, his performance is impressive, but there’s quite a lot for him to prove at the national level of competition.

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These aspects, seemingly, made it difficult for Reaves to create a personality for himself among the racing fans. Sure, he is competitive, but if he does not take Labonte’s suggestion well, it will be difficult to predict how his career will go forward