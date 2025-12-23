NASCAR Champion Kyle Larson Chases Long-Lost Daytona Glory After Back-to-Back Indy 500-Coke 600 Disasters

Redemption is back on the menu for Kyle Larson, and this time, it comes with unfinished business at Daytona. After watching his ambitious double-duty attempts unravel with disappointment, the NASCAR champion is once again chasing a moment that has slipped through his fingers for nearly a decade. The Double Duty may not be in the cards for Larson, but the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series champion isn’t giving up on another type of endurance racing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kyle Larson is determined to run the Rolex 24 Hours

Speaking on the Dinner with Racers podcast, Larson didn’t shy away from the idea of a fourth attempt.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think at this stage of my career, I would do it again,” he said. “You know, I had fun those three years I did it, and, you know, didn’t want to keep doing it every year.”

There is certainly a long history between the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series champion and the Rolex 24 Hours. Kyle Larson didn’t just show up at the 2015 Rolex 24 at Daytona; he won it.

Driving for Chip Ganassi Racing in the No. 2 prototype alongside Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, and Jamie McMurray, Larson was part of a powerhouse lineup that’s a whirl of 24 hours of chaos, traffic, and strategy swings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The finish was as dramatic as it gets, with Dixon edging the field by just over a second, handing Larson an overall Rolex 24 victory before he had even turned 25.

For a driver still early in his NASCAR Cup career, it was a statement that his talent translated far beyond ovals. That breakthrough came just one year after Larson’s Rolex 24 debut in 2014, when he first dipped his toes into endurance racing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

By the time Larson returned in 2015, he looked far more at home, confidently handling long runs and critical stints as Ganassi’s cars battled at the front all night. He followed that up with another appearance in 2016 as a team tried to defend its crown.

While the effort didn’t result in a repeat victory, Larson’s willingness to keep coming back to the Daytona road course only reinforced his reputation as one of the most versatile drivers of this generation.

However, this year, the 33-year-old driver has a lot on his plate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The off-seasons have only gotten busier, there’s more races, and I go to Australia now, Chili Bowl, West Coast Midget races, so it’s just a lot…And I remember having a blast. I kinda want to go there, relive it, and have my family with me again, because Owen was just born the year we won, and now he’s gonna be 11. So have my kids a part of it, that’d be cool,” the HMS driver admitted.

But with a busy schedule ahead, Larson is certainly gearing up for his run in Australia right now, but this schedule may turn his off-season racing plans on their head.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larson’s packed schedule could complicate Tulsa Shootout timings

Kyle Larson’s New Year’s travel schedule is once again flirting with chaos. Last year, after wrapping up High Limits Racing duties in Perth between December 28 and 30, Larson boarded a pre-dawn flight on New Year’s Day and somehow still made it to the Tulsa shoot-out practice on time.

Repeating that Sprint around-the-globe act in 2025, however, looks far less likely due to subtle but significant changes. Speaking during The RACER Channel’s 6th Annual Industry Week, the HMS star laid out his whirlwind itinerary.

Larson will arrive in Australia on December 27, squeeze in a visit to the race shop to get fitted and dial in, then immediately go into survival mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll go to the race shop there, make sure I fit in the car, and all that. And then I’ll power through the jet lag, try to stay up, and then race on the 28th, 29th, and 30th,” he explained, summing up what is essentially endurance racing before the racing even begins.

As he did last year, he plans to leave Perth early on December 31, flying through Sydney and Dallas before landing in Tulsa. The timing matters; New Year’s Eve also happens to be his youngest son’s birthday.

“I want to get there on New Year’s Eve. It’s our youngest son’s birthday on the 31st,” Larson added. “I’ll try to get there as quickly as I can to race myself at the shootout. But I don’t think I’ll get to race as much this year. I think the shootout starts a day early.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That shift means the 33-year-old Driver expects to miss more of the event than he did previously, though he is still looking forward to watching his kids, Owen and Audrey, compete, something he says is just as rewarding.