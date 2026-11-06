NASCAR Championship Finale Fan Guide: Tailgating, Camping, Events, Cooler Policy, Parking & Track Prohibitions

Whether you’re rooting for Kyle Larson to win his third title or hoping for a blockbuster upset from Denny Hamlin to clinch his long-awaited championship, excitement is high heading into Homestead-Miami Speedway, and here’s the perfect set of dos and don’ts to help you make the most of your weekend.

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Tailgating

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A long-standing NASCAR tradition, no race weekend is complete without family and friends taking in the sights and sounds of the racetrack along with other like-minded race fans.

If you plan on joining in and experiencing the 2026 finale from more than just the grandstands, tailgating options at Homestead-Miami include both infield and trackside experiences. The infield experience includes a 20′ x 30′ first-come, first-served space located next to the backstretch of the track. Ideal for cars and trucks only, all 60 spots for the event are sold out.

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Trackside tailgating includes the West Tailgate Experience with per-day pricing that includes tickets and parking passes. The West Tailgate Zone is situated near the track’s Ally Champions Club.

Camping

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Camping at Homestead-Miami during the championship weekend will be a unique experience, with dedicated parking lots outside the track for a tent campground, an unreserved RV campground, and a reserved RV campground.

The reserved RV campground offers 24-hour security, with a 20’ x 50’ space that allows parking for one RV and one vehicle. Potable water and pump-out facilities are offered at an additional cost.

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The unreserved RV campground also offers shower access, and the tent-only site offers a tram service and bathroom access, among other amenities. Quiet hours are enforced from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., thus ensuring late-night party animals wrap up on time and are respectful of their neighbors. Guests are also required to clean up after their pets and keep them on a leash at all times.

Events

The most notable events to look out for throughout the weekend:

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Friday, November 6, 2026

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2:30 pm – 3:30 pm: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

4:00 pm – 4:50 pm: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice

5:30 pm – 6:20 pm: NASCAR Cup Series Practice

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7:30 pm: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race

Saturday, November 7, 2026

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying

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2:30 pm – 3:30 pm: NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

5:00 pm: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race

Sunday, November 8, 2026

1:00 pm: Pre-Race Concert

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2:15 pm: NASCAR Cup Series Driver Introductions

3:00 pm: NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

Cooler Policy

Fans are allowed to bring one soft-sided cooler per person, no bigger than 14″x14″x14″ in dimensions. Coolers can contain pre-packaged and sealed food items and beverages, including alcohol, along with ice. Each person is also allowed to carry a bag or backpack that does not exceed 18″x18″x14″ in size.

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Parking

Fans are always encouraged to arrive early at the track to find parking while avoiding the rush as the weekend builds up. Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6 offer paid parking, with availability and purchase requirements varying by lot. All lots open at 12 pm, 10 am and 8 am on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.

Track Prohibitions

To focus the excitement on the track rather than off it, several items such as weapons, fireworks, laser pointers, drones, and air horns are strictly prohibited at the track.

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These regulations are put in place to promote a safe environment for each fan to enjoy the weekend. If you are unsure about any item, it is better to leave it behind instead of having it confiscated at the track.

Final tips before you head in

Try to soak in the atmosphere of Homestead-Miami Speedway as NASCAR returns to ‘The Sunshine State’ for its season finale. Dress casually for warm weather, prioritizing comfort and practicality. Also refer to the Homestead-Miami Speedway’s official fan guide for any additional info.

Sneakers or walking shoes are highly recommended as you trot around the facilities. Most important of all, enjoy the race to its fullest.