NASCAR Championship Schedule: When & Where to Watch, TV Timings, Lineup, Race Odds, Purse & More

The NASCAR season is down to one final weekend, and three championships are about to be decided under the Florida sun. Homestead-Miami Speedway returns as the host of the season-ending showdown for the first time since 2019, bringing the Cup, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Craftsman Truck Series title races together at one venue. With practice, qualifying and championship battles spread across three days, fans will have plenty to keep track of. Here’s everything to know about the Homestead weekend, including the schedule, TV timings, lineups, race odds and prize money.

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NASCAR Championship schedule: TV timings

As reported by Bob Pockrass on X, the action begins Thursday, November 5, with Truck Series practice at 6:30 p.m. ET on NASCAR Channel. Friday, November 6, brings a packed schedule, starting with Truck Series qualifying at 2:30 p.m. on FS2.

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O’Reilly Series practice follows at 4 p.m. on the CW App and ESPN Unlimited, before Cup Series practice gets underway at 5:30 p.m. on truTV. The Truck Series Championship race closes the day at 7:30 p.m. on FS1, with drivers tackling a 30-30-74 lap stage format.

Saturday, November 7, begins with O’Reilly Series qualifying at 1 p.m. ET on the CW App and ESPN Unlimited. Cup Series qualifying follows at 2:30 p.m. on truTV, setting the starting order for Sunday’s title decider. The O’Reilly Series Championship race takes place at 5:00 p.m. on The CW, with a 45-45-110 lap stage format.

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The weekend then reaches its biggest moment Sunday, November 8, when NBC broadcasts the Cup Series Championship at 3:00 p.m. ET. The 267-lap race will feature an 80-85-102 stage format.

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Championship contenders and lineup

The Cup Series title fight appears to be Kyle Larson’s to lose. He enters Homestead with a 67-point advantage over Christopher Bell and a 70-point advantage over Denny Hamlin. Larson needs just nine points to secure his third championship in six seasons. NASCAR’s Racing Insights projects his title chances at 99.4%.

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The O’Reilly Series battle is much tighter. Justin Allgaier leads the standings, but Jesse Love trails by only 22 points. Corey Day is 23 points back, followed by Carson Kvapil at 31 and Sheldon Creed at 42. All five remain mathematically eligible heading into Saturday’s 200-lap showdown.

In the Truck Series, Kaden Honeycutt holds a 20-point advantage over Layne Riggs. Both drivers are chasing their first championship, making Friday night’s 134-lap contest particularly important.

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The entry lists include 40 Cup cars, 38 O’Reilly Series cars and 35 Truck Series entries. Qualifying will determine the final starting lineups, so the championship contenders’ grid positions will become clearer as the weekend progresses.

Race odds

For the Cup Series race, Caesars Sportsbook’s opening odds, reported on November 2, put Denny Hamlin at +450, ahead of Larson at +500. Ryan Blaney follows at +550, with Christopher Bell at +600 and Tyler Reddick at +650. Chase Briscoe is listed at +700.

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These are race-winning odds, not the odds of winning the championship. Larson remains the overwhelming favorite for the title given his substantial points advantage.

Weather forecast

The forecast currently looks favorable for most of the championship weekend, although Sunday could bring a few showers. According to the National Weather Service, Homestead is expected to see sunny conditions on Friday, November 6, with a high of around 85°F and mostly clear skies in the evening. Saturday should be similarly warm, with temperatures reaching 86°F and plenty of sunshine. Sunday’s Cup Series finale is forecast to have mostly sunny skies and a high near 84°F, with only a slight chance of rain.

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Overall, the current outlook suggests minimal weather disruption for the three championship races. However, conditions can change as the weekend approaches, so fans and teams will want to keep an eye on the latest forecast.

How much is at stake?

The total purses for the Homestead championship weekend are substantial. The Cup Series has a total purse of $13,855,063, while the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series offers $2,161,806. The Craftsman Truck Series has $1,130,600 available. That brings the combined purse across all three divisions to $17,147,469.

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These figures cover all finishing positions, charter payouts, contingency awards and contributions to the year-end points fund. They represent the total event payouts rather than the individual winner’s share.

With three titles, three different championship battles and more than $17 million in combined purse money, Homestead is set for a packed NASCAR weekend.