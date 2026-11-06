NASCAR Championship Tickets: Prices, Packages and Whether the Three-Day Pass Is Worth It?

NASCAR’s Cup Series Championship finale has returned to Homestead-Miami to crown its champion after a six-year hiatus, and the Nov. 6-8 weekend promises a spectacle for fans. While nothing changes the experience for those watching from home, the in-person attendance is bound to be a step up from what you’ve seen so far.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

From three-day passes to single-day entries with general admission tickets on offer too, each pass comes with the promise of delivering more. Whether you are there for the high-stakes title battle, to meet your favorite drivers, or simply have a holistic Championship weekend experience, here’s what the 2026 curtain-drawing finale in South Florida has to offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting Access: All Kinds of Tickets, Passes, and Premium Experiences You Need to Know About

To state the obvious, fans can choose from a mix of single-day passes across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, or can get a combined all-weekend deal with a three-day pass. And while tickets are selling out like hotcakes, and you should probably act quickly if you’re planning a last-minute visit, let’s take a look at the race schedule for the Championship finale weekend.

Friday, Nov. 6 (7.30 PM ET): NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race.

Saturday, Nov. 7 (5 PM ET): NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race.

Sunday, Nov. 8 (3 PM ET): NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

The tickets for the Championship weekend can broadly be classified into:

Grandstand seating tickets (with one-day and three-day passes)

Hospitality experiences (Ride The Wall Cantina, Speedway Terrace, Ally Champions Club, and Ally Pit Box)

Camping (RV Park – Reserved and Unreserved, Tent Site Only, Infield Tailgate, and Turn 2 Premium RV).

ADVERTISEMENT

Each of these tickets can be paired with add-ons like Re-Scanner Rental, NASCAR One fueled by Elevate, Commemorative Ticket, and Pre-Race Pass. Parking pass add-ons are mandatory for all tickets if fans want to park at the venue. Fans opting for one-day tickets should ensure they pick the right parking pass add-on to pair with their tickets. For those who opt for three-day passes, you can book your ticket by getting in contact with the Homestead Miami Representative or team here.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 2026 Finale Ticket Prices

As of this writing, ticket prices for the season finale at the South Florida venue range from $68.10 to $476, according to Ticketmaster’s official website. (This includes general admission and resale tickets)

Based on the championship format, here are the approximate ticket prices for the NASCAR Championship Races 2026:

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: $40–$68

NASCAR Cup Series: $68–$170

Three-day reserved grandstand access: $117–$175

Besides the adult-priced tickets, the venue also offers discounted tickets for children under the age of 12.

Sunday Cup Series: $45.40

Three-day reserved grandstand: $68.10

Friday Truck Series – reserved: $11.35

Friday Truck Series – general admission: Free

Saturday O’Reilly Series – reserved: $11.35

Saturday O’Reilly Series – general admission: Free

While the hospitality experiences for the NASCAR Championship 2026 races are sold out, the official Homestead Miami page still offers waitlist options for fans who may be willing to consider those tickets as and when they are made available.

Here’s a tentative approximation of what the Hospitality tickets could cost, per various verified resellers:

Pre-Race Pass: $50–$150 (Sunday)

Speedway Terrace: ~$350 (3 days)

Ally Pit Box: $1,000+ (Sunday)

Turn 1 Suites: $400+

Ally Champions Club: $700+ (3 days)

Each of these tickets brings access to different areas of the circuit, allowing fans to watch the title battle unfold from scenic corners, start-finish line grandstands with pit lane views, and more.

Each pass usually comes with access to the fan zone and certain NASCAR activities at the circuit, but the three-day pass allows fans to enjoy all three races from the same reserved seat they pick to enjoy the Truck Series, O’Reilly Series, and Cup Series finale at a much more affordable price compared to getting individual tickets for each race.

What Can Fans Enjoy With a Three-Day Pass Access and General Admission

While camping at the track and spending big money on hospitality events may be exciting, NASCAR and Homestead-Miami have ensured all fans walk away with a fulfilling race weekend experience. The Championship race weekend will include access to The Fan Zone, LEGO City NASCAR Kids Zone, and the NASCAR Experience. Here’s what each of these installations compriss:

Fan Zone: NASCAR fans can indulge in local food and beverages, explore official merchandise pop-ups and stores, stop by partner activations by Chevrolet, Ford, Toyota, RAM, Coke, Ally, Freeway Insurance, and Busch, and get photos with NASCAR Racing Experience cars.

NASCAR fans can indulge in local food and beverages, explore official merchandise pop-ups and stores, stop by partner activations by Chevrolet, Ford, Toyota, RAM, Coke, Ally, Freeway Insurance, and Busch, and get photos with NASCAR Racing Experience cars. LEGO City NASCAR Kids Zone: For families looking for engaging activities while the race comes to life, mini fans could explore LEGO City and get their faces painted. And for kids who admire Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Noah Gragson, the drivers are always dropping in on race weekends, so keep an eye out to meet your favorite driver.

For families looking for engaging activities while the race comes to life, mini fans could explore LEGO City and get their faces painted. And for kids who admire Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Noah Gragson, the drivers are always dropping in on race weekends, so keep an eye out to meet your favorite driver. NASCAR Experience: At the circuit, fans can become a part of the stock car racing world too by getting behind the wheel of a racing simulator, exploring the eNASCAR arcade, taking on a pit stop challenge, and living their race-winning moment in the Victory Lane-themed selfie station.

Race Day Action: What Can Fans Expect in the Cup Series Title Decider?

After the 36th round this weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2026 Champion at the iconic Homestead-Miami venue seven years after Kyle Busch won his second title at the Speedway.

This year, Kyle Larson returns to the Chase as the reigning world champion in pursuit of his second consecutive title win and third overall as he leads the championship with a 67-point cushion over Christopher Bell and a 70-point gap over Denny Hamlin in third place.

With three title contenders taking the battle to the very last lap of the season in this final countdown, getting the best seats at the circuit can be monumental for fans about to witness the action live from the grandstands.