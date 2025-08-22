NASCAR Chief Reveals Bold Global Expansion Plans for NASCAR Schedule After Mexico City’s Shortcomings

For the first time in nearly seven decades, NASCAR ventured outside its American borders with a Cup Series points race in Mexico City. The Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in the NASCAR schedule 2025 was a landmark moment, drawing tens of thousands of local fans and showcased the sport’s ability to capture international interest. Yet, the grand event also exposed logistical difficulties. This left many wondering whether NASCAR’s team could consistently stage such international showcases. To address these, NASCAR’s chief recently sat down to speak about decisions on Mexico and other international venues for the future.

The decision not to return to Mexico in 2026 in the NASCAR schedule added more weight to the debate. Scheduling conflicts with the FIFA World Cup, transportation hurdles, and the strain of shuttling teams and equipment across borders forced NASCAR to pivot back to U.S. venues. This left a gap in the schedule and cast doubt on whether global expansion was sustainable in the near term. But instead of shelving the idea, NASCAR leadership has responded with even bigger ambitions. The NASCAR venue chief pointed toward a strategy that could reshape the sport’s future in ways few expected.

NASCAR all in for international racing, South or North

Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy, admitted Mexico was both a breakthrough and a challenge. “We’ve said this in the past. Having one or two international races would be good for us and for our sport,” Kennedy explained. While praising the overwhelmingly positive fan reception in Mexico, he emphasized how transporting haulers, coordinating charter flights, and navigating customs became a strain on the industry. Still, he insisted the venture was “more than a race” and a crucial step in proving that NASCAR can succeed in new markets.

Kennedy also revealed that expansion plans extend beyond a Mexico return. “We’d love to be back in Mexico at some point in the future,” he noted, clarifying that scheduling conflicts tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup had blocked a return for that year.

At the same time, he pointed northward, saying, “We’ve also had conversations north of the border. Whether that’s Toronto, Montreal, or elsewhere, it remains to be seen if those opportunities will develop. I think there could be another chance to bring the Cup Series north of the border at some point in the future, too.” With both fan demand and strategic opportunities on the table, Kennedy framed international racing not as an experiment but as an essential part of NASCAR’s long-term growth.

The short-term picture means Chicagoland Speedway will replace Mexico on the 2026 schedule. This would revive a dormant track to fill the calendar gap. Longer term, though, Kennedy’s comments suggest NASCAR will not settle for domestic adjustments alone. Mexico is expected to reappear after 2026, and Canada is under serious review. Moreover, thriving regional series are building pathways across multiple continents. The sport’s leadership sees international growth as central to its evolution.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps has also commented positively, “We’ve got racing series in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe; what does the rest of the world look like in our racing specifically?… All of those things are opportunities for us.” He further emphasized how this global expansion is not optional: “If we haven’t done that in the next five years to a significant degree that looks different than it does today, I would consider that to be a failure.”

San Diego street race on the cards for 2026

As anticipation builds for the 2026 NASCAR schedule, the governing body is making bold moves to refresh its calendar. Following last year’s high-profile international effort, NASCAR now sets its sights closer to home. They will look to strategically diversify races while honoring key markets and traditions.

NASCAR has confirmed a new street-course race set for June 21, 2026. The venue is staged at Naval Base Coronado near San Diego. A historic first, held on active military property as part of the Navy’s 250th-anniversary celebration. The event is aptly nicknamed NASCAR San Diego Weekend. It will span three days and feature the Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck Series, marking the second street race ever in Cup Series history.

Ben Kennedy is happy with the significance attached to the event, saying, “What a special way to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Navy, 250th anniversary of our country and put on what is going to be undoubtedly the most anticipated event of 2026.”

Alongside San Diego’s debut, the NASCAR schedule is reviving Chicagoland Speedway for a points-paying Cup race on July 5, 2026. This marks its first appearance since 2019. To make room, the Chicago street race and the Mexico City event have been dropped. These changes underscore NASCAR’s ongoing strategy of balancing picturesque venues with established circuits to broaden reach and fan appeal.

The schedule shifts carefully balance innovation and tradition. They bring motorsport into unconventional spaces like a military base, while nodding to fan-favorite tracks like Chicagoland. Beyond 2026, the potential return of international stops like Mexico City and the Chicago street race hints that NASCAR’s long-term growth might blend bold experimentation with a respect for racing heritage.