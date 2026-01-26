NASCAR Clash Schedule: When Is the Race, TV Timings, Entry List, Qualifying, Tickets & More

The 2026 NASCAR schedule will begin in exhibition style, with 23 drivers set to battle at the legendary Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 1. The Cook Out Clash returns to the tight, unforgiving “Madhouse” in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, after a sold-out 2025 edition that proved short-track chaos still sells. Fans can catch the race live on FOX, with additional coverage on HBO Max, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Once again, NASCAR is sticking with a proven formula. The full weekend format, from practice groups to heat races and final grid setting, will mirror last year’s Clash. With bragging rights, momentum, and short-track pride on the line, the buildup is nearly as intense as the main event itself.

Practice groups, qualifying & heat race setup explained

On-track action begins Saturday, Jan. 31, with live Cup Series practice airing on FS1 at 6:10 p.m. ET. The 23-car field will be divided into three practice groups, and each group will run three separate practice sessions. However, only one lap truly matters.

Each driver’s fastest lap from their final practice session will determine the starting lineup for the four 25-lap heat races. Practice groups are assigned based on 2025 owner points, beginning with defending champion Kyle Larson in Group 3, followed by Chase Briscoe in Group 1, then William Byron, Christopher Bell, and others down the order.

The final practice sessions double as qualifying. Each group will line up in the pit area and then split into two smaller subsets of typically six to seven cars each. These A and B groups will have four minutes apiece to post a fast lap. From there, times are ranked across all drivers, not just within individual groups.

Heat races, last chance qualifier & main event format

The fastest driver in final practice earns the pole for Heat 1, the second-fastest starts on pole in Heat 2, the third-fastest in Heat 3, and so on. Each heat race is 25 laps, green-flag laps only, with no overtime. The top five finishers from each heat advance directly to Sunday night’s 200-lap feature event.

Drivers who fail to transfer still have one last shot. The 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) will be held Sunday evening at 6 p.m. ET on FOX. Like the heats, the LCQ will feature green-flag laps only, with no overtime. The top two finishers advance to the Clash, starting 21st and 22nd.

The 23rd and final starting spot will go to the highest-ranked driver from the 2025 driver points standings who has not already qualified for the main event. The starting lineup for the Clash is determined by heat race results, with Heat 1’s winner on pole, Heat 2’s winner second, Heat 3’s winner third, and so forth. A scheduled break will occur at Lap 100, and the race must finish under green-flag conditions.

Saturday, Jan. 31

10:15 a.m. – Modified practice

10:45 a.m. – Sportsman practice

11:15 a.m. – Modified qualifying

11:45 a.m. – Sportsman qualifying

1:15 p.m. – Sportsman race (FloSports, 125 laps / 90 min)

2:45 p.m. – Modified race (FloSports, 100 laps / 60 min)

6:10 p.m. – Cup Series practice (FS1)

8:30 p.m. – Cup Series heat races (FS1, 25 laps each)

Sunday, Feb. 1

6:00 p.m. – Last Chance Qualifier (FOX, 75 laps)

8:00 p.m. – Cook Out Clash (FOX, 200 laps)

Where to purchase tickets

Fans can secure tickets through the official event website, Ticketmaster, or NASCAR’s official race ticket portal, which also includes camping and travel package details.

A late curveball for the Clash?

The 2026 NASCAR Clash could face an unexpected challenge just days before the green flag. A winter storm has already disrupted nearby track activity, forcing pre-season testing for the Truck Series and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series to be rescheduled from Jan. 27–28 to Feb. 3–4.

As of now, the Clash remains scheduled for Feb. 1. Forecasts suggest daytime temperatures could reach around 4°C, offering some optimism for fans and teams. However, with nighttime temperatures still expected to dip below freezing, NASCAR will be monitoring conditions closely. If the weather takes a sharp turn, contingency plans may quickly come into play.