NASCAR Clash Weather Update: Snow Storm Set to Ruin Bowman Gray Race Weekend?

If there is one element that can be a threat to an interesting NASCAR race, it is bad weather. As everyone eagerly awaits for the season to begin, a snowstorm has already delayed the Truck and NOAP Series’ pre-season sessions. That same issue is slowly becoming a threat to the Clash, as the area surrounding the Bowman Gray Stadium is already warned for an upcoming winter storm. And with temperatures going in minus at nights, will the storm be a threat to the overall event?

NASCAR teams prepared for a cold night at Bowman Gray

Winston-Salem in North Carolina is currently experiencing sleet and freezing rain. With multiple weather warnings, the situation could worsen by the time of the Clash at the Bowman Gray. Other than precipitation, the bigger concern surrounding the Cook Out Clash is the sustained sub-freezing temperatures. These are expected throughout the weekend.

As of now, the forecast claims that the Bowman Gray Stadium could experience temperatures between 15 to 25, dipping further at the time of the race. This could become an issue for the cars and could possibly make the race one of the coldest ones in NASCAR.

Imago @NASCARonNBC/X

Saturday’s schedule, which features the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and the Sportsman division, is expected to begin in particularly harsh conditions. When cars first take to the track for practice sessions in the morning, temperatures are forecasted to be as low as 17°F, gradually rising to around 22° by midday. The precipitation chances are 48%.

As of Sunday, the temperatures are expected to rise, yet it won’t be much better than the 31st of January. With the mercury peaking at 28° during the day, the Clash will experience the temperature dipping below 17°. With 200 laps to run (excluding the caution), it is expected to be one of the coldest races right at the start of the year.

While running a cold race doesn’t sound like a major concern, the teams have to prepare for quite a lot, as the car’s behavior can be rather different in freezing temps.

How do cold temperatures affect a car’s performance?

Teams in motorsports try their hardest not let a car overheat; however, a car can have unique issues if the surroundings cool down more than they should. This is exactly why teams prepare in a different way for those races. Each component in a car delivers peak performance when it is working at an optimal temperature. Any cooler or hotter than that, and issues begin.

When the temperature is too cool, the most basic issues start with the tires. The lower temperatures make it difficult for the tires’ surface temperature to warm up. This results in a lack of grip, making it difficult for the drivers to steer in the corners. But this isn’t the bigger issue, as the braking is also compromised.

The brake pads and rotors are largely heat-dependent because of reduced friction at low temperatures. Hence, the drivers tend to lock up more under braking, which could turn out to be disastrous. While the denser air showcases a slight increase in the engine horsepower, the units might also struggle to maintain proper operating temperatures.

For NASCAR drivers, however, cold weather could also mean an overall shift in the car’s handling and their overall comfort because of the stiffer suspension components and the ambient temperature. Hence, the teams have to prepare for quite a lot of things in situations like this.

Such could be the situation at the NASCAR Clash at the Bowman Gray this time around, as per the current predictions. While the race itself doesn’t seem to be under threat of being canceled, like the delay of the pre-season practice sessions, the teams will have to prepare for the freezing temperatures.