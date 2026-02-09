NASCAR Classic: Mark Martin Recalls the Forgotten Help That Fueled His Racing Career

Racing in NASCAR has always been expensive, and sponsorship struggles have ended many promising careers. Mark Martin knows that reality better than most. In a recent conversation with Katherine Legge, the veteran driver recalled a forgotten moment from his early days when unexpected help kept his racing journey alive.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Martin recalls his savior

“We used to work out of my dad’s trucking company shop. Through that first ASA championship in seventy-eight, my dad was funding the car, and when we ran for and won the championship, it was two full-time employees, but one made a hundred dollars a week, and the other one was an adult, and we were kids, so he was funding it; it wasn’t terrible back then. The high cost really was the engines, and two engines would do you for a season,” said Martin.

He also revealed how he used to go to the big oval track trade show, Daytona, which is now a show in Indianapolis, to get free parts. And there he met Ray Dillon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a big trade show. I went down there just to hustle free parts, and, I’m walking through there, and I see these coil springs, and I go up to this guy named Ray Dillon, and he’s building these coil springs that are better than anything on the market, and I said, ‘Hey, how about doing a deal on coil springs?’ He says, ‘Yeah, I’ll give you three springs,’ cause he knew who I was, cause he was in North Liberty, Indiana, and he said, ‘Yeah, I’ll give you springs, and if you want a trailer, I’ll give you a trailer too.’

Dillon was a North Liberty farmer and former racer. This forgotten help by Ray Dillon transformed Martin’s life. Martin further revealed he moved into a little house next to a pole barn that was in Indiana and had just a steel roof with no insulation, and winters were terrible there.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

He used to live there with his ex-brother-in-law. Martin used to get free chassis from Ed Howe and free tires, except the engines, which were really expensive and were making him go broke.

“I’m getting free tires. Free pretty much everything except engines. The engine thing, I was really tough, squeaking by, and I would have never made it to NASCAR, but the next year, I went to Prototype Racing Engines, and I hit them up for an engine deal. Because I knew he had some deals with some prominent short trackers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Martin further added, “And he turned me down, because Ray and I were designing a new chassis, a new car, a late model, and he thought we were going to miss the mark, and he was afraid he’d be giving free engines to somebody that didn’t win.”

Then Martin dominated 12 poles in 15 races and finished in second place 5 times in the ASA, proving the car’s edge. That’s when Ron Neil finally accepted and offered him the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the end of the year, Prototype, Ron Neil, comes to me and says, ‘We’ll do the deal.’ So in eighty-one, when I did, I did five Busch races, one ARCA race, five Cup races, a bunch of ASA, and a bunch of short track races, and zero in engine bills.”

Mark Martin then humbly admitted how he would have never been able to make it to NASCAR if he were left on his own to fund the engines and NASCAR cars. He appreciated the fact to Katherine that nowadays racers have sponsors because back in his era, he never had any proper sponsors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I admire you for being able to get the partners that you get, because I personally never, ever, really got a sponsor,” Martin said.

Imago Avondale, AZ – November 15, 2009: Mark Martin stands by his car beofre the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Checker O Reilly Auto Parts presented by Pennzoil race at the Phoenix International Raceway in Avondale, AZ on November 15, 2009. – ZUMAa55

This humble admission by Mark Martin highlighted the importance of sponsorship and embraced the hard work of racers who have come so far and are hustling to make the best out of NASCAR, and are following their passion.

ADVERTISEMENT

These sacrifices of some drivers and racers go unseen and unheard. Sadly, sometimes, because of a lack of monetary backing, the best talents stay hidden. But this journey of Mark Martin should be applauded, for with patience and faith, he made his dreams come true.

With so much struggle and being a NASCAR veteran, he has a lot of experience to mentor the new generation of NASCAR. And recently, he made a big prediction for Brexton Busch.

Martin appreciates Kyle’s tough parenting

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Kyle Busch gave Brexton a tough racing lesson as they dissected Brexton’s performance on a laptop. The main gist of the conversation was when Busch said, “You’re slow, bro. Gotta deliver the hard truth to maximize potential.”

Many NASCAR fans criticized Kyle Busch for being too tough with his son and raised concerns about why such moments are being posted publicly. But NASCAR legend Mark Martin took a stand for Kyle Busch and reshaped the video on his social media, on X, where he wrote,

“Props to @KyleBusch for being tough enough to give this lesson. And props to @brextonbusch on being tough enough to accept the lesson.”

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 01: R-L Kyle Busch speaks with his son Brexton Locke Busch prior to the start of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Craftsman Truck Series Victoria s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts on March 1, 2024, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Christopher Trim/Icon Sportswire AUTO: MAR 01 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Victoria s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240301272

Martin went further, projecting where that mindset could lead. He added, “My prediction is that with his mental toughness and a mentor like Kyle [Brexton] could see a result similar to Max Verstappen.”

Max Verstappen is a four-time Formula One World Drivers’ Championship winner, having secured the title in four straight seasons from 2021 through 2024. This endorsement brings Martin’s story of unsung heroes like Ron Neil and Ray Dillon, whose crucial assistance opened NASCAR doors without much fanfare.

Martin’s Verstappen-like comparison for Brexton highlights how such underappreciated guidance shapes dynasties in a sport that prioritizes mental toughness over physical speed, just as it did for him decades ago.