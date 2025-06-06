NASCAR Commissioner Under Fire From Livid Fans as He Teases More International Ambitions

On June 15, NASCAR will enter uncharted territory. The thunder of stock cars will roar through the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City for the first time in modern Cup Series history. This will mark the first-ever points race outside the United States since 1958. It’s not just a race, it’s a statement. NASCAR is poised to take the global stage, and Mexico marks the beginning of this new era. The 17-turn road course, usually home to Formula 1, will now welcome roaring V8s and a different brand of motorsport energy.

Fanfare grows and drivers eagerly prepare to test the track, as Mexico becomes a new landmark in NASCAR’s evolving map. The excitement reaches beyond just fans and media. Commissioner Steve Phelps and NASCAR officials, such as Chad Seigler, are calling this race a monumental milestone. “I’m excited. It’s the first time we’ve taken the Cup Series in the modern era outside our borders. It’s a big stage for us, and we need to make sure we make it. I think the Mexican fans are going to come, they’re going to support us, and I think it’s going to be a great show,” Phelps said during the Coca-Cola 600 weekend.

The decision to race in Mexico City reflects NASCAR’s strategy to appeal to a broader, more global fan base, and it’s just the beginning. But while the cars get ready to roll in Mexico, a storm is brewing back home. In that same breath of excitement, Commissioner Steve Phelps dropped a bombshell. He hinted at even more international moves, this time, possibly to Brazil. As fans count down to the Mexico race, many are also raising their eyebrows and their voices.

While speaking in Brazil recently during the NASCAR Brazil round at Interlagos, Commissioner Phelps didn’t hold back. He addressed the idea of bringing NASCAR to São Paulo in the future. “I don’t know when we’ll get to Brazil. I’d like to see it happen. Obviously, we need all parties to come together and understand how important that would be for NASCAR in general and for the category. But I personally would be very excited about it,” he told Motorsports. His comments lit a fuse. Phelps sees international expansion as part of NASCAR’s long-term vision.

Brazil, with its rich motorsport culture, is clearly on his radar. He went further, stating, “Maybe, who knows, we can have our drivers, at some point, come to Brazil and have a race in São Paulo.” Phelps praised the Brazilian racing scene, highlighting the crowd excitement and driver talent seen at Interlagos. He even floated the idea of Brazilian drivers moving up through NASCAR’s national ranks. It’s clear the Commissioner envisions a two-way exchange, talent from Brazil to America, and races from America to Brazil. But that vision, bold as it may be, isn’t being embraced by everyone.

One fan summed it up bluntly: “I don’t know when we’ll get to Brazil. I’d like to see it happen. Obviously, we need to force the teams to agree.” That quote, ironically from Phelps himself, has been echoed by skeptics who see his international vision as naive. However, there is some context behind his confidence. NASCAR Brazil has been exceeding expectations, according to VP Chad Seigler. “You could see last weekend at Interlagos the fans, the excitement. You could hear the excitement when overtaking was done,” Seigler noted.

There’s also data behind the talk. Gabriel Casagrande, a three-time Stock Car Brazil champion, came to Florida and won in his first Late Model race on an oval. “He came to the U.S., was fast in practice, and won a race. That’s one of the things about Brazil that catches our eye,” Seigler said. NASCAR has already seen success stories with international drivers like Daniel Suárez and Shane van Gisbergen. They want more. And Brazil, they believe, has the talent pipeline.

But first, there’s Mexico City. And NASCAR is throwing everything at this race to make it count. The June 14–15 weekend will feature the first international Cup points race in decades. It will also mark the debut of podium ceremonies for the top three drivers in both Cup and Xfinity. “There are currently no plans for podium-style celebrations beyond Mexico,” NASCAR said. That makes this a true one-of-a-kind event, for now.

The Amazon Prime Sport package adds another layer, bringing the race to global screens in a way few NASCAR races have before. Behind the scenes, NASCAR is treating Mexico City as a litmus test. From logistics to crowd reception to broadcast success, everything will be under scrutiny. The results will likely influence decisions about further global races. But with time running short before the green flag drops, and with tensions bubbling up from within the fanbase, the road ahead could be as tricky as any track turn.

Fans are losing faith as NASCAR stretches too far, too fast

The Mexico race is barely days away. Crews are hustling to set up for the podium. Teams are squeezing in logistics between regular-season chaos. And in the middle of all this, the Commissioner’s words about Brazil have left fans furious. NASCAR is running on a tightrope in Mexico, and it shows. Many see the Brazil talk as a distraction. “I miss Bill France… I also miss Rockingham, which should be on the schedule instead of a Brazil race… we also need North Wilkesboro as a cup points race, and why Brazil when we have an amazing track in Wisconsin Road America, which draws massive crowds,” a user posted.

The anger isn’t just nostalgia. It’s a concern as fans have been vocal about increasing numbers of races in historic short tracks. And they feel cheated when they hear about international ambitions but no seriousness about grassroots tracks. Another comment echoed the sentiments: “Short tracks are closing; car counts are decreasing. There are states where asphalt short track racing doesn’t exist. NASCAR, where are we supposed to get drivers if the grassroots level dies ups? Internationally? Has that even worked?”

Some took it further. “This is no longer a sport, it’s a business that sells advertising. It will continue its rapid decline under the leadership of marketing executives. Failure starts at the top,” one user posted. It’s a harsh take, but it captures the mood. NASCAR fans feel unheard. They want investments in local tracks, not international flights. They want answers, not teasers.

Another user fired back: “Commissioner Phelps, how about we fix some short track racing before we put out 65% on the good race poll in a different continent.” As Mexico City prepares to host history, NASCAR finds itself walking a fine line. The Auto Club Speedway, which was promised to be converted into a short track, is now in ruins. Then we have seen Richmond Raceway lose a date so that NASCAR could fit in the Mexico race and the Chicago street race.

At a time when fans are demanding a better package for short ovals and points races at historic tracks like NWS and Rockingham, NASCAR will have to tread carefully and not go overboard with their international ambitions.